UrduPoint.com

Reuters, Bloomberg To Send Reporters To OPEC Meeting Despite Lack Of Invite - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Reuters, Bloomberg to Send Reporters to OPEC Meeting Despite Lack of Invite - Reports

Business reporters from Reuters and Bloomberg are planning to attend a key OPEC meeting in Vienna this weekend despite not receiving express invitations from the oil cartel to cover the event, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Business reporters from Reuters and Bloomberg are planning to attend a key OPEC meeting in Vienna this weekend despite not receiving express invitations from the oil cartel to cover the event, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The OPEC Secretariat has not issued invitations for the reporters from Reuters, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal who usually cover its meetings. However, two Wall Street Journal journalists who do not regularly cover OPEC received invitations, the report said.

Both news agencies declined to comment on the situation, while officials from the OPEC Secretariat and the newspaper did not respond to request for comment, the report added.

Journalists who did not get invitations will be denied access to briefings before and after the meeting, as well as to the OPEC Secretariat, according to the report.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the decision was made at the instance of Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

The OPEC+ group will hold an oil policy meeting on June 4. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in the week that the OPEC+ alliance will decide at the upcoming meeting what is the best for the oil market, and will stay true to all previous decisions.

In April, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) approved the decision of Russia to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023, as well as the decision of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon to also carry out voluntary oil output cuts starting May until the end of 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Iraq Kuwait Oman Oil Saudi Vienna Alliance Algeria Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Gabon United Arab Emirates Saud April May June Market Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Polish Army Orders 1Mln 155mm Shells - Defense Min ..

Polish Army Orders 1Mln 155mm Shells - Defense Minster

2 minutes ago
 Int'l players Salim Raza, Imran Khan assigned key ..

Int'l players Salim Raza, Imran Khan assigned key posts in Directorate Sports KP ..

2 minutes ago
 US Lifts Sanctions From Russian Tycoon's $120Mln Y ..

US Lifts Sanctions From Russian Tycoon's $120Mln Yacht Arrested in Antigua - Tre ..

2 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Plans to Spend $600Mln on Advanced Weap ..

Azerbaijan Plans to Spend $600Mln on Advanced Weapons in 2023 - Defense Ministry

43 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Individuals, Entity Linked to Iran's ..

US Sanctions Individuals, Entity Linked to Iran's Alleged Assassination Plots - ..

4 minutes ago
 MCKRU computer science degree to get NCEAC accredi ..

MCKRU computer science degree to get NCEAC accreditation soon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.