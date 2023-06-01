Reuters, Bloomberg to Send Reporters to OPEC Meeting Despite Lack of Invite - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Business reporters from Reuters and Bloomberg are planning to attend a key OPEC meeting in Vienna this weekend despite not receiving express invitations from the oil cartel to cover the event, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The OPEC Secretariat has not issued invitations for the reporters from Reuters, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal who usually cover its meetings. However, two Wall Street Journal journalists who do not regularly cover OPEC received invitations, the report said.

Both news agencies declined to comment on the situation, while officials from the OPEC Secretariat and the newspaper did not respond to request for comment, the report added.

Journalists who did not get invitations will be denied access to briefings before and after the meeting, as well as to the OPEC Secretariat, according to the report.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the decision was made at the instance of Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

The OPEC+ group will hold an oil policy meeting on June 4. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in the week that the OPEC+ alliance will decide at the upcoming meeting what is the best for the oil market, and will stay true to all previous decisions.

In April, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) approved the decision of Russia to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023, as well as the decision of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon to also carry out voluntary oil output cuts starting May until the end of 2023.