Reuters journalist dead, AFP reporters among 6 wounded in south Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A Reuters journalist was killed Friday and six others from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera were wounded while working in southern Lebanon, the three news organisations said.

A group of journalists from different media outlets was near the village of Alma al-Shaab, close to the border with Israel, when they were caught up in cross-border shelling, one of the two wounded AFP correspondents said.

A Lebanese security source had told AFP that initial Israeli shelling followed an infiltration attempt by a Palestinian faction from the Lebanese side of the border.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," Reuters said in a statement, adding he "was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon".

AFP photographer Christina Assi and AFP video journalist Dylan Collins were working in the area. Both were taken to a hospital in Tyre for treatment.