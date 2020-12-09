Reuters to Raise Issue of Staffer Injured at Anti-Police Riots in Paris With Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Reuters news agency will bring up issue of police misconduct with the French authorities after one of its cameramen was injured during the weekend clashes between law enforcement troops and protesters in Paris, the agency said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the agency's cameraman Clotaire Achi was knocked to the ground by a police officer while filming a group of protesters shouting at several security troops. The cameraman was hit by one of them despite a bandage on his arm with the word "Press" in French, the agency said, adding that he was injured in the shoulder and his right arm.

"We strongly object to the police assault of a Reuters journalist in Paris this weekend and will address the situation with the authorities," an agency spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that it is vital that journalists were allowed to do their job "without fear of harassment or harm.

"

The Paris police union, has also stated that "anyone who believes themselves to be a victim of violence by law enforcement can, to good effect, lodge a complaint with the relevant authorities."

Mass rallies in Paris and several other French cities occurred on the second consecutive weekend after the adoption of the controversial security bill criminalizing the display and distribution of police officers by the French parliament's lower house. The demonstration in the French capital escalated to unrest, triggering violent clashes between protesters and policemen, and numerous acts of vandalism.

In the meantime, the lower house of the parliament admitted that the legislation could be revised. The document is due for hearing in the upper house in January.