MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) There have been no complaints about side effects from the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 even among people who have been revaccinated, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Russian Gamaleya research center, told Sputnik.

"There are currently absolutely no complaints about side effects," Gintsburg said, when asked about side effects, particularly among those who have received a third shot of Sputnik V.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. So far, the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.

Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children.