UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revellers Condemned After London Police Attacked For Second Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

Revellers condemned after London police attacked for second night

London's police chief on Friday called violence towards officers "utterly unacceptable", after they faced a second night of attacks while trying to break up illegal street parties

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :London's police chief on Friday called violence towards officers "utterly unacceptable", after they faced a second night of attacks while trying to break up illegal street parties.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the force had "a duty" to shut down unlawful music events on the British capital's streets, especially during the pandemic.

"For our officers who are simply doing their duty to be attacked is utterly unacceptable," she said.

"These events are unlawful. They shouldn't be happening and we have a duty to go and close them down and to disperse them." The comments came after police said officers were pelted with objects as they tried to disperse crowds late Thursday at an unauthorised event in Notting Hill, west London.

That followed violent scenes the previous night in Brixton, in the capital's south, when 22 officers were injured attempting to close down an unlawful street party.

Footage on social media showed police vehicles smashed and officers pelted with bottles and other objects during clashes with a large and unruly crowd.

"It was a really really horrible incident for them to deal with, really vicious attacks by people using bottles, glasses and anything they could pick up," said Dick.

Three officers suffered "really quite nasty injuries", she added.

- Violence 'appalling' - In response, the Met launched an "enhanced policing operation" Thursday night, with officers specially trained in public order and in enhanced personal protective equipment.

In addition to the disturbances in Notting Hill, where no officers were injured, police also shut down another illegal party in Streatham, south London.

Interior minister Priti Patel said Friday the violence was "appalling".

"The police have my full backing in tackling criminality & enforcing the law -- criminals will face consequences," she added on Twitter.

The latest unrest follows several weeks of sometimes violent protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during a police arrest in the United States.

Clashes involving a small minority of anti-racism demonstrators and some counter-protesters saw dozens of officers injured, according to the Met.

The disturbances also come as the three-month coronavirus lockdown is eased in England before a scheduled reopening of the hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors, including pubs.

The reopening on July 4 has prompted fears of further violence and anti-social behaviour, and police fear being overstretched.

In Germany, hundreds of people unleashed a riot of an "unprecedented scale" in the city centre of Stuttgart in the early hours of last Sunday, attacking police and plundering stores after smashing shop windows.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the rampage as "abhorrent" as concerns grew that law enforcers were increasingly treated with contempt.

Related Topics

Injured Police Music Minority Social Media Twitter Vehicles Germany London Stuttgart Man George United States Angela Merkel July Criminals Sunday Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany Rejects US 'Logic of Blackmail' Regarding ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of Arts to initiate onli ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 26 June 2020

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 229 points to close ..

9 minutes ago

Flood emergency control room sets up at Kotri Barr ..

9 minutes ago

US Has Yet to Notify WHO Officially of Withdrawal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.