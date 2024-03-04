HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The revenue of business-to-consumer (B2C) online retail platforms in Vietnam is forecast to continue to increase strongly and may reach 650 trillion Vietnamese dong (26.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, Vietnam news reported Monday, citing the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency.

The total revenue of the country's top five e-commerce platforms (Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, Sendo and Tiktok Shop) is predicted to reach more than 310 trillion dong (12.4 billion U.S. dollars), increasing about 35 percent compared to 2023.

With revenue reaching 20.5 billion Dollars in 2023, B2C e-commerce revenue made up about 7.8 to 8 percent of the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

About 60 percent of the Vietnamese population participate in online shopping, equivalent to 57 to 60 million consumers.