The Afghan government, which is underway with preparations for the upcoming 2020 Geneva conference, has high hopes that the international community will pledge financial assistance to Afghanistan for the next four years

On Tuesday, Afghanistan was confronted with 10 conditions for continuing to receive foreign financial aid by a group of countries which together provide around 80 percent of that aid, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. Half of these conditions pertained to the progress of the intra-Afghan peace process, while the rest addressed corruption, terrorist threat, lack of accountability and other issues of concern in Afghanistan's domestic and foreign affairs.

In a media statement following the announcement, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that Kabul was looking for a lasting partnership with the international community.

"The focus of this new partnership with the international community will be on the continuation of the partnership, for the next four years, based on the continuation of the current system and the preservation of the achievements of previous years," Sediqqi said, stressing that the previous achievements were made possible by the country's partnership with the international community.

According to the spokesman, the Geneva conference will be held with the outlook to continue the partnership and cooperation of international allies with Afghanistan.

"The commitments made at the Geneva conference are not one-sided but two-sided. We will work for good governance, anti-corruption, democracy and other values, and the international community will pledge to continue to work for next four years," Sediqqi said.

The spokesman further conveyed the Afghan government's commitment to the success of the peace process and the preservation of democracy, as well as other values.

"Peace, state-building and marketing are the main commitments that will be made by the Afghan government," he said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, in turn, has called on the international community to continue its support of Afghanistan.

"Don't forget the message I have at the Geneva conference. It's good to have a long-term plan, but in the short term, millions of Afghans, including the displaced, will need humanitarian, health and shelter assistance, clean water," Grandi said.

The Afghan government seeks to see that the international community not reduce aid or at least reduce not all of its at once, given Afghanistan's critical dependence on it.

"The international community seems to be looking for a reduction in aid, but everything depends on the peace process [between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement]," economist Lutfullah Lutful told Sputnik.

With the coronavirus pandemic not having spared Afghanistan, the country needs the aid not only to be maintained, but ideally to be increased � the Afghan government hopes for a 30-percent raise.

According to Lutful, Kabul has prepared a presentation for the Geneva conference on "how to get aid and convince the world that it would present a conference on anti-corruption, agriculture."

The economist believes that the Afghan government has made some steps to combat corruption and placed its focus on national development, reconstruction, reform and good governance.

Ahead of the conference, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani set up a five-member anti-corruption commission and promised to be serious about fighting corruption and securing more achievements.

The international Afghanistan Conference, conventionally hosted by Geneva since its inaugural edition, will be held remotely this year due to COVID-19. The conference will take place from November 23-24. Its purpose is to discuss Afghanistan's progress for sustainable development and set new goals for the next four-year period.