REVIEW - Afghan Presidential Election: Greater Transparency But Lower Turnout Amid Taliban Attacks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) While the Afghan presidential election, held this Saturday, was hailed by the international community as credible and transparent, the vote itself was seriously marred by numerous Taliban attacks, which can attribute for drastically weakened turnout.

On the election day, the Taliban movement, which vowed to disrupt the voting process, claimed that over 300 large-scale and small attacks were launched across the country. On Saturday, a source from the Afghan Interior Ministry reported that three people were killed and dozens more were wounded as a result of Taliban-staged attacks. Local media reports claimed that the death toll in the attacks was much higher.

The high level of insecurity caused by the Taliban's actions obviously contributed to a significant drop in the number of people participated in the vote. About 9.5 million Afghans in a nation of some 30 million registered to cast their ballots in Saturday election, but voter turnout weakened four times compared to 2014 ” from eight to over two million people.

"Materials from about 300 districts have been transferred to provincial offices, and Monday's information is that nearly 2.5 million people have participated in the election," the Election Commission head, Maulana Abdullah, said at a news conference.

To avoid electoral fraud, the election authorities used biometric voter verification machines that were installed at every polling station and aimed at automatically taking fingerprints and photos of every voter casting a ballot. The Election Commission, therefore, denied counting ballots without biometric information. However, malfunctions of the system, including due to the lack of mobile coverage in some areas, also impeded the electoral process to some extent.

Executive Director of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) Yousuf Rasheed told Sputnik that despite some issues related to security and technical problems, the vote was more transparent compared to the previous one.

"People's low participation in the election was due to the security threat, issues with women's participation, and technical problems, but overall the current election was more transparent than the last one," Rasheed said.

FEFA Executive Director also stated as one of the reasons for women's weak participation the lack of technical support and female staff at electoral facilities.

CANDIDATES REFUSE TO ACCEPT RESULTS, MAIN RIVALS DECLARE VICTORY

Six presidential candidates ” Ahmad Wali Masood, Abdul Latif Pedram, Enayatullah Hafeez, Shahab Hakimi, Noor Rahman Liwal and Mohammad Hakim Tursan ” refused to accept results of the election, claiming that it was rigged by ruling contenders.

However, the incumbent chief executive of the country, Abdullah Abdullah, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Afghanistan's notorious former warlord, pre-announced their victory while awaiting results.

On Monday, Abdullah said at a news conference that the presidential election in Afghanistan would not have a run-off, claiming that he secured enough votes to form the next government.

"Our collected information shows that we have taken a high vote and we will form the next government," Abdullah said, adding that a vote without biometrics was unacceptable for him, while quarantine on fraudulent votes would not affect his results.

Meanwhile, Hekmatyar expressed confidence in his victory, saying that he would gain the majority of votes if the election was fair.

"If the election results are transparent, the Peace and Islamic Justice [Hekmatyar's slogan in the presidential race] team will get more votes and the winning team will be my team," the candidate said.

Ghani's running mate, Amrullah Saleh, told media that the incumbent president had secured a clear first-ballot victory, without giving any evidence.

Against the backdrop of the presumptuous remarks, the election commission was quick to warn that no one had the right to declare victory unless final results announced.

"No candidate has the right to declare his victory until the commission has announced clear and transparent results," the head of the secretariat of the Afghan Independent Election Commission, Habibur Rahman Nang, said.

The Afghan Electoral Complaints Commission said that about 2,500 complaints had been registered since polling stations closed on Saturday, adding that they were submitted over electoral violations and technical issues and would be addressed within 15 days.

However, some presidential candidates expressed concerns that all complaints would be examined impartially and votes without biometrics would not be counted after some videos, capturing people without having provided biometric data casting their ballots, appeared.

The Afghan presidential election was welcomed by the international community, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations and praised over people's participation despite security threats.