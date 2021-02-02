REVIEW - African Free Trade Area Ushers In Hope for Stitching Fragmented Continent Together

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) ushered in a sigh of relief when the 54-nation market was finally launched on January 1, 2021.

The African Trade Policy Centre of the UN Economic Commission for Africa says the AFCFTA will unite 1.2 billion people and the gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion, across 54 out of 55 African Union member states. In terms of the number of participating countries, the AFCFTA is the world's largest free trade area since the formation of the World Trade Organisation.

"It is incredibly important for a number of reasons. This is because African countries haven't been trading amongst themselves," political economist Mzukisi Qobo told Sputnik.

Qobo is adamant that the free trade area will help harmonize regulations.

"It will measure the safety of goods and products to overcome barriers. We are going to see greater movements of people. Some service providers need to be present in other countries to see a greater delivery of goods and services," he said.

This is also an opportunity for African governments to engage the private sector.

"They will have to share ideas and knowledge about the challenges that businesses undergo. The AFCFTA is going to broaden the prospect for economic development. It is going to see an end to trade barriers," Qobo argued.

All this, according to the non-profit Trade Law Centre for Southern Africa (TRALAC), is meant to boost the competitiveness of the fragmented African market. The continent is home to 16 landlocked states and 33 of the world's 47 least developed countries.

"By reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, it should become easier to trade with other African countries and also to improve the competitiveness of Africa's traders with the rest of the World. These improvements can also serve to attract more investment to African countries-a larger, the integrated market is much more attractive than a small market," TRALAC executive director Trudi Hartzenberg told Sputnik.

For the AFCFTA to succeed, African countries, however, have a lot of work ahead. According to Hartzenberg, they need to expand and diversify their productive capacity; improve customs, border management, and governance in general; invest in infrastructure, including digital infrastructure to reduce the costs of key services such as transport and communication.

After becoming attractive for businesses and investors, Africa, which currently relies on imports of many consumer goods, will be able to boost domestic production.

The AFCFTA, a flagship of the African Union, is set to complement the bloc's other projects, such as infrastructure and industrial development, and contribute to achieving the goals of Agenda 2020.

The grouping of Africa into regional economic blocs is believed to be posing a challenge for seamless trade. According to Hartzenberg, a good example is trade among countries in Southern Africa and West Africa.

"South Africa and Nigeria currently trade without any preferential trade arrangement. The tariffs they levy on goods from each other's markets are those that they apply to imports from global markets such as China. Under the AFCFTA these tariffs are expected to be lower for 90 percent of tariff lines, making these markets much more attractive and encouraging intra-Africa trade, which currently stands at about 16 percent of Africa's total trade," she explained.

Trade between South Africa and Nigeria, the TRALAC chief went on, is also a reminder that major impediments to intra-Africa trade are non-tariff barriers, such as significant delays at border posts, paper documentation and transport costs.

The AFCFTA is also expected to open up new opportunities for women entrepreneurs and traders.

"By improving trade governance, reducing trade tariff and non-tariff barriers, the AFCFTA will be addressing some of the challenges that specifically impact women traders.

Women traders, especially small traders often encounter challenges at border posts, if these processes become digitized, then many border processes can be cleared without in-person contact, making the trade environment safer and more efficient," Hartzenberg said.

She went on to express the hope that a lot more will be done for the economic empowerment of women.

"The investment protocol which is still to be negotiated for example, could improve the investment facilitation environment, making information about investment incentives and processes for establishing a business in other jurisdictions easier and more transparent. The general improvements in trade governance, supported by complementary initiatives such as the African payments and settlements platform, enhanced quality assurance institutions which are being supported by Afreximbank, will all assist female entrepreneurs and traders," she added.

The 54 African countries that are party to the AFCFTA agreement all differ in size and resources, raising concerns that the initiative may put smaller member states at a disadvantage.

"Integrating unequal partners is difficult-and it may well be that at least initially, the larger more diversified countries benefit more. But this is where some of the initiatives which complement the AFCFTA, such as the Adjustment Facility launched by Afreximbank to support especially the least developed countries that face adjustment costs as a result of the implementation of the AFCFTA, will be important," Hartzenberg explained.

On the other hand, she noted, improvements in customs and border management, for example, will assist the smaller, least developed and landlocked countries by making them more competitive and more attractive to investors.

Another concern is that trade has not seen a great boost since the AFCFTA launch. A number of observers cited colonial infrastructure as one of the reasons why trade took off slowly.

Hartzenberg agrees that the continent needs "significant investment" in infrastructure, but notes that it is "not enough." According to her, Africa needs good services and effective regulations, as well as reliable and cost-effective transport.

She told Sputnik that access to information is also of paramount importance, because without it, traders, investors and consumers will not be able to take advantage of the opportunities the AFCFTA offers.

TIME IS NEEDED: EU NEGOTIATED MUCH LONGER

Another advocate and protagonist of the agreement is Carlos Lopes, an honorary professor at Nelson Mandela school of Public Governance of the University of Cape Town, who believes that the agreement's success will depend on negotiations. The expert noted that Africa must be focused more on the momentum and shared with Sputnik some background information.

"The actual negotiations of the AFCFTA started 20 years ago. In 2007 a decision was taken to move the AFCFTA forward. It only gained momentum in 2012. The EU is far integrated trade area in the World and it took much longer. But through the implementation of the agreement it shows political will on the side of the African Union," Lopes said.

He admits that countries with industrial capacities, such as Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa, are going to benefit more than others because of the size of the market. Those countries who are in doubt, in turn, must work out a strategy for effective integration.

Carlos also urges African countries to take advantage of the strengths and not focus on weaknesses.

Eritrea is so far the only African country that has not signed nor ratified the agreement, citing its historic stance in advocating regional integration and "incremental / achievable results" over continental aspirations.