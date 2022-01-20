REVIEW - Biden Admits Differences Within NATO on Response to Russia, Says Sanctions to Be Costly

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden during a rare solo press conference from the White House admitted that there exists differences within NATO on what member countries are willing to do to respond to Russia over Ukraine and warned that sanctions will be costly for Moscow as well as the United Sates and its allies.

Biden expressed hope that there is a possibility to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to resolve security concerns on both sides. The US president noted that last week's security talks among the United States, NATO and Russia did not produce any breakthroughs.

"It's very important that we keep everyone in NATO on the same page, and that's what I'm spending a lot of time doing," Biden said on Wednesday. "There are differences in NATO as to what countries are willing to do depending on what happens, the degree to which they're able to go."

Western countries and Kiev have recently expressed concerns about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia near the border with Ukraine. Kiev accuses Moscow of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of the neighboring country. However, Russia denies the allegations and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russian borders.

The US president said the American and European response would depend on what Russia does and to what extent NATO will be completely unified on a decision.

"Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does - it's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do but if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the force amassed on the border it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday, adding that Russia has overwhelming superiority over Ukraine.

Biden added that the United States and its European allies are prepared to impose severe costs on Russia and its economy should it invade. He said Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones that would be imposed if there is an escalation.

However, Biden also admitted that contingency plans to impose sanctions on Dollar transactions with Russia will also hurt the US and its allies.

"The serious imposition of sanctions (on Russia) relative to dollar transactions and other things are things that are going to have a negative impact on the United States, as well as the negative impact on economies of Europe, as well, and a devastating impact on Russia," Biden said on Wednesday.

Russia delivered its security proposals to the United States and NATO, which includes guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will not become part of NATO, emphasizing that the eastward expansion of the alliance is a national security concern.

Biden during his press conference mentioned it is unlikely that Ukraine would joint NATO in the near future due to pending issues that must be resolved in the country.

Moreover, Biden previewed that the United States is willing to work on Russia's proposal to limit NATO's strategic weapons deployed in Ukraine.

Biden added that he and Putin in recent talks over the last year have had no problem understanding each other when discussing security issues.

Biden said he thinks Putin does not want a full-blown war with Ukraine or NATO and may currently be calculating the short-term and long-term consequences for Russia should the situation with Ukraine escalate. He added that Putin may be trying to find his place between China and the West as well.

OTHER ISSUES: CHINA, IRAN, PANDEMIC

Biden said there has been no determination on whether the United States will lift tariffs on China but US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is currently working on the matter.

"My trade rep is working on that right now. The answer is uncertain. I'd like to be able to be in a position where I could say they're meeting their commitments, more of their commitments, and be able to lift some of it, but we're not there yet," Biden said on Wednesday during the press conference.

On Iran, Biden said that now is not the time to give up on negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear agreement as some progress has been made.

The United States is currently much better prepared to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic than it was a year ago, which means a lockdowns will not be necessary, Biden said.

"We are in a better place than we have been thus far, clearly better than a year ago. We're not going to back to lockdowns. We are not going back to closing schools. school should stay open," Biden said during the press conference.

He added that it is an appropriate time for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate support for the US economy to address pandemic-induced issues such as galloping inflation.