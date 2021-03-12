UrduPoint.com
REVIEW - Biden Charts Path to Normalcy on Pandemic Anniversary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden promised to make every adult American eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May and allow small gatherings to celebrate the Independence Day on July 4 charting a roadmap to normalcy on the first anniversary of the pandemic.

Biden delivered the debut prime time televised address of his presidency exactly one year after his predecessor Donald Trump ordered to suspend air traffic with Europe in recognition of the health crisis severity.

"Tonight, I am announcing that I will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults - people of 18 and over - eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1... That's much earlier than expected," Biden made the single most important announcement of his speech. "Let me be clear. That doesn't mean everyone is going to have this shot immediately but it means you will be able to get in line beginning May 1."

The president reiterated that the United States will have a sufficient vaccine supply by the end of May and vowed to maintain and surpass the current rate of 2 million inculcations a day. Biden also promised to reach a target of 100 million vaccines administered on the day 60 of his presidency, 40 days ahead of the initial target.

To this end, the US administration will more than double the number of federally-run mass vaccination centers and expand the pool of professionals allowed to administer shots to include, among others, dentists, veterinarians, medical and nursing students. Over 6,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, three times of their current number.

In the coming weeks further guidance will be issued "on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated - to lessen the confusion, keep people safe and encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"

"By July the 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. It doesn't mean large events with lots of people together. But it does mean small groups will be able to get together after this long hard year," Biden said. "That will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, we begin to mark our independence from this virus."

The speech comes a few hours after Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief package that, as he promised, will provide enough funding for the measures he detailed.

Biden grieved the loss of 527,726 American lives, more than in both world wars, Vietnam and 9/11 terrorist attacks combined, and acknowledged many other deprivations people had to endure.

"We all lost something - a collective suffering a collective sacrifice, a year filled with the loss of life. But in the loss, we saw how much there was to gain. An appreciation, respect and gratitude... Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do," Biden added.

He took an aim at the previous administration for initially overlooking the crisis.

"A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months, that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness," Biden said.

He also condemned hate crimes against Asian Americans who were frequently scapegoated for the disease.

"It's wrong, un-American and must stop," Biden demanded.

