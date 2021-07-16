REVIEW - Biden, Merkel Discuss Nord Stream 2 Possibilities in Europe, Climate Change

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during bilateral meetings at the White House discussed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project along with other issues including climate change.

The Biden Administration has consistently stated its objection to the project, citing concerns over European and Ukrainian security, particularly energy security. However, the project continues to go forward, with construction upwards of 90% complete. Russian officials have repeatedly said the project is purely a commercial endeavor.

"We talked about Russia and Ukraine and in this context also about Nord Stream 2. We've come to different assessments as to what this project entails," Merkel said during a press conference that followed a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on Thursday, with Biden adding shortly thereafter that "good friends can disagree" on such matters.

Both sides, though, are preparing contingencies should agreements with Russia that ensure Ukrainian security post-construction fall through. Biden said that both the US and Germany have assigned teams to explore practical measures that could be taken and whether the project strengthens or weakens the region based on Russian actions.

Merkel added that the European community has "a number of instruments" such as sanctions at their disposal should it come to that, although she noted that she hopes no such decision has to be made. She and Biden agreed that in any scenario, Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon with which to threaten and coerce neighboring countries.

The two heads of state also launched the US-Germany Climate and Energy Partnership, which aims to strengthen cooperation between the nations on addressing the threat of climate change and achieving a global net-zero future.

Additionally, they discussed the ongoing situations in Cuba and Haiti.

The meeting took place amid heavy flooding across Germany that has left approximately 1,300 people missing and at least 58 dead. Biden began the joint press conference by offering his condolences to the German people on behalf of the US.