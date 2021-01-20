WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden's nominees to lead the State Department and the Pentagon during senate confirmation hearings committed to continue many of the hardline policies of the Trump administration - including those related to Russia, Venezuela, and China - although they appeared willing to cooperate with Moscow in areas like arms control.

A day before Biden is inaugurated, his top cabinet nominees were grilled for hours during separate senate confirmation hearings. Antony Blinken, Biden's secretary of state nominee, during his previous role with the State Department in the Obama era, supported the invasion of Libya and the arming of Syrian opposition. Biden's pick for defense department chief, Lloyd Austin, is a former general who headed Central Command (CENTCOM) during the Obama administration.

Both nominees underscored that Russia would be a central concern of the Biden administration's foreign and national security policies.

"The challenge posed by Russia across a whole series of fronts is also one that is urgent," Blinken said during testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Tuesday. "This is very high on the agenda for the incoming administration."

Austin during his hearing also struck a tough tone with Moscow, saying the US must hold the Russians accountable if they are responsible for the recent widespread cyber attacks.

In addition, Blinken and Austin both signaled that they support providing Ukraine with lethal weapons. The US 2021 defense budget allocates $250 million for overall military assistance to Ukraine, including $75 million in lethal weaponry.

"I support the provision of lethal assistance to ensure Ukraine has the equipment it needs to defend itself," Austin said in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Regarding overseas operations, Austin said he will review the US force posture across the middle East to ensure it is properly balanced to address a range of challenges including from Russia and China.

Blinken said he would try to persuade allies to stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project. Earlier in the day, the US sanctioned Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline route. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the sanctions violate international law and represent a US attempt to create an advantage in the European energy market.

Blinken signaled that the Biden administration would take a similar approach towards Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. He warned that Ankara's "unacceptable" move might require tougher measures to prevent defense cooperation between Russia and Turkey.

The top diplomat nominee said the Biden administration would favor offering Georgia membership in NATO to boost deterrence against Russia.

The nominees had a couple positive suggestions regarding relations with Russia. Blinken said Biden will seek to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) before it expires on February 5. Austin, for his part, said extending the treaty was in the US national interest.

"It is also something that we have to engage very, very quickly because the deadline is very fast upon us," Blinken said. "We will seek the extension... the President-elect has to decide on a duration."

Austin mentioned the United States may cooperate with Russia in the Arctic, but expressed concern about a military build-up in the region.

OTHER DIPLOMATIC, SECURITY PRIORITIES

With respect to Tehran, Biden's pick for top diplomat said the United States will reciprocate in kind to Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal, but would seek a broader agreement to cover issues like its missile program and alleged malign activities.

Blinken said Biden will follow the same path as the Trump administration with respect to the situation in Venezuela, including supporting Juan Guaido as president. Blinken said he also agreed with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's determination that China committed genocide against the Uighurs - a charge Beijing has strongly denied.

The top diplomat nominee said the Biden administration would not alter course on Israel. When asked, Blinken said he agreed that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and the United States would not relocate the embassy back to Tel Aviv.

However, Blinken suggested that the Biden administration might depart from Trump's line on North Korea. US President Donald Trump opened up historic nuclear talks with Pyongyang. The negotiations saw a promising start before fizzling by the end of Trump's term.

"I think we have to review and we intend to review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea because this is a hard problem that has plagued administration after administration, and it is a problem that has not gotten better. In fact, it has gotten worse," Blinken said.

Although Austin signaled that he agreed with extending New START, he also promised to accelerate efforts to build advanced weapons systems.

"If confirmed, I would encourage efforts to address the full spectrum of missile threats, including the continued development of integrated air and missile defense architectures for both regional and homeland defense, as well as the accelerated development of intercept capability for hypersonic missile defense," Austin said.

Austin, in addition, said he would commit to making sure Taiwan had enough support to defend itself and that he would examine Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Germany.