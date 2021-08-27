REVIEW - Biden Vows to 'Hunt Down' IS-K After Kabul Airport Attack, Evacuation Mission Ongoing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

#WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) responsible for the deadly suicide attack at the Kabul international airport, while remaining steadfast on his commitment to pull forces out of Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline.

More than 100 people, including thirteen American service members, were killed in a suicide attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday. Thursday's US casualties mark the first time US service members died in an attack in Afghanistan since February of 2020.

The attack comes just as Biden's administration is already under fire for a botched evacuation from Afghanistan that has been ongoing for more than a week.

Biden addressed the nation hours after the attacks and immediately revealed that the US intelligence community assessed the attack was undertaken by the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group.

"To those who carried out attack, as well as anyone America wishes harm, know this: We will not forgive, forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

The Department of Defense on Thursday evening confirmed 13 US service members were killed and 18 other injured by IS-K suicide bombers and gunmen outside the Kabul airport. The attacks also claimed the lives of more than 90 Afghan civilians who were trying to get into the airport to flee the country.

Biden outlined his response to the attack, saying he instructed US military commanders to develop plans to strike the terror group's assets and leadership following the deadly attacks in Kabul. He said his national security team has reason to believe they know which IS-K leaders are responsible for coordinating the attack, but they are not completely certain.

In addition, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press briefing that Biden does not need additional congressional authority to unilaterally order the US military to take out IS-K.

Several countries condemned the attacks including Russia, France, Turkey, India. The United Nations - and even the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) - condemned them.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed that the P5 group of countries - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on August 30.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said US forces have relied on Afghan forces and the Taliban to defend the perimeter of the Kabul airport.

The CENTCOM chief, including Biden, said there has been no information suggesting the Taliban colluded with IS-K to facilitate the terrorist attack on American troops.

Meanwhile, the Taliban warned US and Coalition forces that the large gatherings at the airport caused by the mass evacuation mission would attract terrorists.

Biden told reporters during his national address that he fundamentally bears responsibility for the current crisis in Kabul.

At least three blasts targeted Kabul airport on Thursday evening, one of them near The Baron Hotel. Biden said members of IS-K had planned the attacks at Kabul since they were freed from several prisons in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

Media in Afghanistan reported more that two explosions had taken place near the airport, but Reuters reported, citing a Taliban spokesperson, that the last explosion in Kabul was controlled by the US military to destroy ammunition.

The United States has evacuated some 7,500 people from Afghanistan over the last 12 hours and more than 100,100 in the last 11 days, according to US Department of Defense said.

The CENTCOM commander during his briefing noted there are about 1,000 Americans still in Afghanistan, but some have decided to stay in the country for personal reasons. Biden pledged to rescue any American and Afghan allies who want to leave the country after the August 31 deadline.

The White House said the United States would use economic leverage to pressure the Taliban to cooperate with evacuation efforts past the August 31 deadline.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy have agreed to take in Afghan refugees.

The United Kingdom has the largest declared number of Afghan citizens it is willing to accept. A total of 20,000 Afghan refugees will arrive over five years, 5,000 of them by the end of 2021. This is on top of those who aided UK operations in Afghanistan.

Germany, which hosts the largest number of Afghans, issued 2,400 visas to Afghan nationals before its troops withdrew in July. Its armed forces said they had airlifted almost 3,700 Afghan nationals from Kabul by Wednesday evening.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron said his country would take in Afghan allies, activists and others under threat. France has evacuated at least 1,700 Afghan citizens from Kabul, although it is unclear how many will end up in France.

Spain, Bulgaria and Hungary have promised safe haven to Afghans who helped their forces on the ground. Spain said it could temporarily host up to 4,000 Afghans seeking US visas as well as Afghan allies of Denmark and Baltic countries. Lithuania has begun airlifting 115 Afghan interpreters who worked for it between 2005 and 2013.

In addition, after the Kabul airport attack, the Islamabad Office of the District Magistrate requested that all private hotels in the Pakistani capital be closed for the next three weeks to accommodate thousands of Afghan evacuees.

On August 15, the Taliban seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. As a result, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.