REVIEW - Can EU Leaders Find Unity As COVID-19 Recovery Plan Summit Enters Fourth Day?

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A crunch European Union summit to decide the nature of the bloc's COVID-19 economic recovery package has stretched into its fourth day on Monday, with member states still seemingly divided over many aspects of the deal.

European leaders began the summit in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday, with hopes high that the bloc could show solidarity and agree on a new multi-year budget and a pathway to fund the continent's economic recovery after four months of coronavirus disease-related disruption.

Brussels has sought to gain approval for a scheme totaling 750 billion Euros ($857 billion), comprising of 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans that will act as a stimulus package for the European Union's member states.

This sum has raised alarm among some member states, most notably, the so-called frugal four, comprising of Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Austria, who have called for a reduction in the amount of grants given to member states.

Finland also has expressed its disapproval over the size of the grant allowance, turning the frugal four into a frugal five. These member states have so far had the upper hand in negotiations, drawing the ire of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is reported to have slammed his fist on a table in anger on Sunday.

Despite the high tensions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope that a deal would be struck on Monday. Speaking on her way to the negotiating chamber, the chancellor said that a new framework for a possible agreement had been reached on Sunday evening, raising optimism ahead of the high-stakes talks.

FURTHER CLASHES OVER 'EUROPEAN VALUES'

Another stumbling block in the negotiations has emerged in the form of the so-called rule of law mechanism. The measure, which has been publicly backed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, would see access to EU grants contingent on member states abiding by and implementing a set of European values.

The proposals have drawn criticism from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is seen to be one of the targets of the measure, and a Belgian diplomat who wished to remain anonymous told Sputnik that the rule of law mechanism could potentially escalate tensions further.

"The presidency of the Council was under pressure by some member states to also put on the agenda, linked to the COVID-19 recovery package, the question of European values which many believe are not respected by some Eastern countries, such as Poland or Hungary. This has made a supplementary clash inevitable between East and West, on top of the difficulties to decide on the amount of the financial aid and its distribution," the diplomat said.

Xavier Bettel, the prime minister of Luxembourg, has come out publicly against tying recovery funds to the rule of law mechanism supported by Rutte. The prospect of creating further tensions at a time when member states must come together to sign a deal prompted Bettel's decision, the diplomat said.

"That is the reason why Xavier Bettel, the prime minister of Luxembourg has proposed to remove this issue from the discussions," the diplomat remarked.

The ongoing deadlock at the negotiating table also underlines the difficulty of reaching an agreement when a unanimous decision is required.

"Then remains, of course, the immense difficulty of the unanimous vote. For efficiency, the EU should remove it, since the smallest European country now can block the whole process by saying no to everything," the diplomat added, citing the example of the United States, where the political process functions by a majority vote.

Finding unanimity in the face of a common enemy, the coronavirus disease, is proving to be more difficult than perhaps previously thought.

Speaking ahead of Monday's talks, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin expressed his optimism that a deal could be reached, adding that the end result was worth fighting for.

"It's been a long summit, a challenging summit, but the prize is worth negotiating for, and the prize is for the opportunity for the entire European Union to work collectively to reboot and restart the European recovery and to respond to the scale of the impact of COVID-19 on the economic, social, and political life of the union itself," Martin said, adding that it was essential for Brussels to send out a strong message that the EU member states can act collectively.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also echoed Merkel's comments that a deal may be within reach after progress was made on Sunday.

"There was a breakthrough last night and I'm cautiously optimistic," Conte said, as quoted by Italy's ANSA news agency.

With three days of negotiations already behind them, European leaders are now entering a crucial phase of negotiations which could see an agreement on the horizon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"After three days and three nights of a negotiation marathon we are entering now the crucial phase, but I have the impression that European leaders really want an agreement. They've shown a clear will to find a solution and we need a solution ... I am positive for today. We are not there yet, but things are moving in the right direction," von der Leyen said.

The stakes could not be higher and the costs are mounting up. On the table is a proposed 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the next seven years as well as a 750 billion euro recovery fund.

Nevertheless, as Europe's leaders resort to animosity and fist banging, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on the continent continues to rise.

According to the European Centre for Disease and Prevention, which compiles COVID-19 data for European Union member states, countries of the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom, more than 3,400 new positive tests for the disease were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the continent's case total above 1,623,000.

Alongside the epidemiological challenges, a deep recession is looming on the horizon that could cause considerable suffering for the bloc's population. It remains to be seen if Monday will be the day that Brussels finds solidarity.