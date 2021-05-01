TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Canada's left-wing New Democrat Party, which is seeing a steady rise in the polls ahead of an anticipated election later in the year, is making headway on progressive priorities, activists told Sputnik, but emphasize they want to see bolder and more decisive actions by the party.

Earlier this month, the NDP - one of Canada's three main Federal political parties - held its party convention, which is considered to be the last opportunity to showcase itself before a national audience and receive a bump in the polls.

Throughout the convention and the duration of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NDP has drawn a line between itself and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals amid a battle for the progressive vote. This juxtaposition was underscored by party leader Jagmeet Singh's convention keynote address, in which he highlighted Trudeau's alleged prioritization of the interests of Canada's elite class over the "average Joe."

Singh emphasized that his party is ready to take immediate action on issues that he says federal Liberals have failed to act on. In particular, the NDP leader delineated the establishment of government-owned and run long-term care facilities, tackling climate change and implementing universal pharmacare as issues the party will likely run on in the next election.

NDP party members, past voters and supporters have lauded a number of policies the New Democrats are pursuing, some of which were formalized during the convention, including pledge to push for a C$20 ($16.27 USD) federal minimum wage, the establishment of publicly owned telecommunications company and an additional tax on the wealthiest Canadians.

However, despite the perceived progress on many issues, many still want to see bolder action especially on topics long considered to be outside of the mainstream, including certain foreign policy items.

FOREIGN POLICY: VENEZUELA AND LATIN AMERICA

Aside from domestic issues, which have dominated discussion due to the myriad of social gaps that have emerged in Canada throughout the pandemic, there is a strong push among the party base to chart a foreign policy course divorced from the widely perceived convergence with US objectives.

Despite assurances that the third-largest opposition party will formalize policy opposing interference and sanctions against Venezuela and other priority resolutions drawing considerable support, including "Solidarity with Cuba," the convention tackled only two foreign policy resolutions.

By the conclusion of the conference, the party membership voted to press the federal New Democrats to call on the federal government to condemn India's crackdown on the farmers protests and begin initiate an international call to accountability for New Delhi and change to official party policy that would support Palestinian autonomy and sanction Israel until such time that "Palestinian rights are upheld."

Nevertheless, despite several resolutions, especially relating to Latin America, going unaddressed during the convention, Canadian Latin America Alliance (CLAA) board member Pablo Vivanco believes the NDP is making headway on an important issue to leftist voters.

"I had a sense that it was unlikely that [the Venezuela] motion would make it to the floor... which on the one hand is disappointing, on the other hand... it's positive that so many people in the NDP are recognizing the importance of the issue and are wanting their party to take a stance on it," Vivanco told Sputnik.

Vivanco also highlighted that increasing support from federal NDP members of parliament for ending interference in Venezuela's sovereign affairs and dropping sanctions against the South American country is a very positive sign for the movement.

A point of divergence among Canada's left-wing continues to be attitudes towards China, and to a lesser degree, Russia.

Canada's political establishment continues to be entrenched in the United States' escalating standoff with China and deepening diplomatic spat with Russia, with the only disagreement amongst the country's two preeminent political parties - the Liberals and Conservatives - being which one will be tougher on its perceived "greatest threats."

While the NDP's top brass hasn't strayed from the prevailing sentiment towards China and Russia, at the grassroots level, there is disenchantment with conforming to what is considered to be a US foreign policy objective that is antithetical to the internationalist ideal many hold.

The polarization around the issue is already leading to splintering, with a group of esteemed left-wing activists and scholars exiting Canada's bastion of left-wing journalism, Canadian Dimension, after the outlet refused to publish pieces that countered western mainstream positions concerning Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and allegations of genocide in China's Xinjiang province.

One of the Canadian Dimension's former board members, lawyer, activist and politician Dimitri Lascaris, told Sputnik that fear plays a central role in the mainstream left's, including the NDP's, reluctance to openly question the Western consensus on China and Russia.

"I think that that has a lot to do with the... people at the leadership level of the party, not the grassroots. A lot of people at the grassroots are very critical of the Canadian government's foreign policy. But the leadership will be afraid. They're afraid of the consequences and how they will be perhaps disadvantaged politically if they have the courage to speak out," Lascaris said.

Indeed, China is becoming an increasingly sensitive topic in Canada, with only 14 percent of Canadians holding a favorable view of the East Asian nation and the vast majority supporting the denunciation of Beijing's actions in Xinjiang province as A genocide and a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Aside from public perception, Lascaris believes that the tightly controlled corporate and state media landscape in Canada not only stifles debate about China but, generally, impedes discussion about the state of the country's foreign policy.

"We can't have a productive, humane and law-abiding foreign policy, if we can't have a critical discussion and discussion that's objectively critical of our foreign policy," Lascaris says, emphasizing the harassment he has faced for his stance on China, Russia, Venezuela and Palestine.

"I've been vilified in the corporate media because of my position on questions like Palestinian rights or the sanctions were imposing on Iran and Venezuela or belligerence towards Russia and China. I've been absolutely vilified for that. And I am willing to take it. But it's hard and not many politicians are willing to do that. And it's stifling the kind of debate and discussion that we desperately need to have in this country about our morally bankrupt foreign policy," Lascaris adds.

The elephant in the room in recent years, and throughout the convention, was socialism.

Increasingly popularized by former US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the affinity for socialist ideology has taken hold in most Western nations, with Canada being no exception. A 2019 Forum Research poll of 1,733 Canadian voters found that a majority - 58% of respondents - had a favorable view of socialism.

A significant part of the NDP membership wants to embrace socialism as its guiding ideology (if we are to extrapolate the results of the party presidency race and support for socialist candidate Jessa McLean, this group could make up as much as 40% of the party). However, discussion of socialism's place in the party was noticeably absent during the convention, to the chagrin of the party's socialist wing.

Lascaris, who believes that Canada's political ecosystem lacks true left-wing representation, says that the NDP leadership isn't ready to tackle the issue head-on.

"There is no socialist leader in the parliament of Canada," Lascaris said. "The leadership of the NDP is firmly ensconced in the center, perhaps the center left party, but they're not even remotely close to socialism yet."

The former Wall Street attorney added that by ignoring socialist voices, the mainstream left invites right-wing forces, including the likes of former US President Donald Trump, to exploit the social grievances which precipitated the resurgence of socialism.

Unlike many countries, even within the Western world, climate change is a top priority for Canadian voters. Poll after poll shows the environment to be among the top-three issues facing Canada.

Canada's New Democrats and Greens are generally perceived to have the most aggressive climate change plans, with the former promising to do away with carbon-emitting electricity by 2030 and often taunting the Trudeau's Liberals for apparent inconsistencies in its climate objectives, including the government's purchase of the controversial Trans Mountain Pipeline.

However, despite passing resolutions calling for a "green recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic - something also promised by Trudeau and his Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland - the party membership rejected a motion to make opposition to all new and existing fossil fuel projects and carbon-intensive infrastructure.

Singh, himself, hasn't explicitly ruled out approving future fossil fuel project, although hasn't identified a project he would support.

Also unclear is the proposed NDP-Green alliance on climate change, which would see a quasi-merger between the two oft-convergent parties on at least this particular issue.

Despite the proposition gaining traction at the grassroots level of both parties, those Sputnik spoke to indicated that they don't foresee progress on this initiative. 350.org, a Canadian climate change advocacy, which led the effort, declined repeated requests for a comment.

Ultimately, Lascaris, a former Green Party leadership candidate, says Canada needs a bolder climate action plan than any party in the country is ready to adopt.

"Any party is truly committed to resolving the climate emergency would need to openly embrace a complete ban on all new oil and gas exploration," Lascaris said. "The NDP leadership is a long, long way away from being serious about dealing with the climate, which is a bit better than the Liberals, for sure, considerably better than the Conservatives. But they're not nearly as bold as we need to be in order to avoid a climate catastrophe."

However, despite the apparent contradictions within the party, Singh's grip on the party remains strong, with 87.2% voting to reject a leadership contest. It now remains to be seen whether Singh can continue to command a unified force into a possible election. For its part, Singh and the party leadership have placed the spotlight on issues that unite the party members while striving to avoid sharp edges.

For now, it appears that the NDP is reaping the rewards of their labor during the convention, with most polls suggesting the party received a 1 to 2 percent jump in the two weeks since the convention and is increasingly within striking distance of the official opposition Conservative Party.

However, the New Democrats, with a sizable voting base of young Canadians, have been known to poll far better than the actual turnout at the polls - the NDP consistently polled near the 20 percent mark during the 2019 federal election, only to receive 16 percent of the popular vote on election day - and as such must pay attention to the prerogatives of the base, said those who spoke to Sputnik.

"At the end of the day, even if people prefer your party over their parties, if they don't vote for you, it doesn't mean anything. And so, if the NDP doesn't put forward a bold left-wing agenda - and it has yet to do that - then a lot of people are just not going to be motivated to vote and support the party. They have to find a way to energize the base," Lascaris said.

Despite some regret regarding the scarcity of foreign policy discussion in Canadian politics, Vivanco believes the election, which will come in the midst or on the heels of a pandemic, will be fought on domestic issues.

"Certainly, this year, with a pandemic, with the disaster vaccine rollout, I don't think that foreign policy is going to be the first thing on Canadians minds. I think the economic situation, all those things are probably going to weigh heavier," Vivanco said.