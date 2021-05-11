REVIEW - China Records Slowest Population Growth Since 1949 as Aging Deepens Further

(@FahadShabbir)

The annual growth rate of China's population in the past ten years has dropped to the slowest pace since 1949, while more Chinese people have reached the country's retirement age, the latest data from the nation's seventh population census showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The annual growth rate of China's population in the past ten years has dropped to the slowest pace since 1949, while more Chinese people have reached the country's retirement age, the latest data from the nation's seventh population census showed on Monday.

According to the census results released by the National Statistics Bureau, China's population, as of November 1, 2020, stood at 1.41 billion, up 72 million or 5.38% from 2010.

However, the annual population growth rate of 0.53% from 2010-2020 was the slowest since the People's Republic of China began its first nationwide population census in 1953, four years after the new republic's founding in 1949.

In comparison, when China introduced its controversial One Child Policy in the late 1970s to curb what was viewed as excessive population growth, its annual population growth rate reached 2.1% from 1964 to 1982, the period covered by third population census. China's population jumped by 45.1% from 694.58 million in 1964 to 1.03 billion in 1982.

After more than 40 years of economic reforms that began in 1978, growing prosperity and rising living standards have brought much slower population growth rates in China in recent years. Similar to many developed countries in the world today, China faces challenges of an aging population.

From 2010 to 2020, the share of Chinese aged between 15-59 among the overall population fell from 70.14% to 63.35%, while the share of Chinese aged over 60 rose from 13.26% to 18.7%, the latest data from the seventh population census showed.

Nevertheless, after China eased restrictions of its One Child policy by allowing Chinese couples to have a second child in 2013, the share of the nation's younger population under the age of 14 grew from 16.6% in 2010 to 17.95% in 2020.

Despite fears of overpopulation in China in the early 1980s, the country's large working age population played a key role in the explosive economic growth in the following decades as hardworking Chinese labor turned the nation into "the world's factory.

"

However, after the One Child Policy contained what was deemed as excessive population growth in China, demographers expressed concerns over the country losing its demographic dividend when the large amount of workers from the 1980s reach retirement age today.

As a result, a number of Chinese scholars have called on the government to lift birth restrictions altogether to boost population growth to deal with the impending crisis of an aging population.

Chinese authorities have also reviewed proposals on raising the country's retirement age of 60 for men and 55 for women, which is among the lowest in the world.

GENDER IMBALANCES CAUSED BY 'ONE CHILD' POLICY

One of the consequences of the controversial One Child Policy was that many Chinese couples selectively aborted baby girls in hopes of having a baby boy, as they were only allowed to have one child. This tradition of favoring boys over girls led to growing gender imbalances in the country.

For example, results from the sixth population census in 2010 showed that the boy-to-girl ratio among new births was 118.1, which meant 18.1% more boys were born.

However, China's gender imbalance improved during the period under the seventh population census, as the boy-to-girl ratio among new births fell to 111.3 by 2020, which meant 11.3% more boys were born.

China's overall gender mix was 51.24% male and 48.76% female, as of 2020, the data from the seventh population census showed.

In terms of ethnicity, Han Chinese continued to dominate the country's population mix by accounting for 91.11% of the overall population, as of 2020, the data showed.

Nevertheless, from 2010 to 2020, the growth of Han Chinese population was 4.93% while the number of ethnic minorities rose by 10.26%.

China's literacy rate also fell from 4.08% in 2010 to 2.67% in 2020, the data showed.