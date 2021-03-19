REVIEW - China, US Clash Over Washington-led World Order During First Biden-Era Meeting in Alaska

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Tensions flared during the first meeting between senior Chinese and US officials held in Alaska on Thursday as both sides tussled over the US-led international order that Beijing refused to recognize.

Yang Jiechi, Director of China's Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday for a scheduled meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The meeting marked the first face-to-face meeting between senior officials from both countries after US President Joe Biden took office in late January. Senior officials from both sides were expected to engage in three rounds of meetings on Thursday.

However, the first round of the bilateral meetings went off to a rocky start as senior officials from both countries engaged in a war of words over the US-led international order.

In his opening remarks to kick off the first round of the meetings, Blinken stressed the Biden administration's commitment to safeguarding the "rule-based international order" advocated by the United States.

"Our administration is committed to leading with diplomacy to advance the interests of the United States and to strengthen the rules-based international order," Blinken said, in a bid to explain why he traveled to Japan and South Korea before meeting with Chinese officials.

The State Secretary went on to describe why this global system is important for the United States.

"That system is not an abstraction. It helps countries resolve differences peacefully, coordinate multilateral efforts effectively, and participate in global commerce with the assurance that everyone is following the same rules. The alternative to a rules-based order is a world in which might makes right and winners take all, and that would be a far more violent and unstable world for all of us," he said.

Blinken argued that clashes between the two countries resulted from China's actions that threatened the international order as envisaged by him.

"We'll also discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, and economic coercion toward our allies. Each of these actions threatens the rules-based order that maintains global stability. That's why they're not merely internal matters and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today," he said.

Blinken's accusations appeared to have angered Chinese officials attending the meeting, leading to a lengthy response; Yang's opening remarks lasted over 16 minutes, much longer than the two-minute time-frame expected under diplomatic protocols.

The Chinese official asserted that China would not accept the international order advocated by the United States.

"What China and the international community follow or uphold is the United Nations-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, not what is advocated by a small number of countries of the so-called 'rules-based' international order," he said.

Yang illustrated China's vision of a new world order in the 21st century.

"We must change the way we think and make sure that in this century, the 21st century, countries, big or small - particularly the big countries - should come united together to contribute to the future of humanity and build a community with a shared future for humankind. It's also important for all of us to come together to build a new type of international relations, ensuring fairness, justice, and mutual respect," he said.

The Chinese official argued that the US view of the world order could not represent the public opinion of the international community.

"The United States itself does not represent international public opinion, and neither does the Western world. Whether judged by population scale or the trend of the world, the Western world does not represent the global public opinion. So we hope that when talking about universal values or international public opinion on the part of the United States, we hope the US side will think about whether it feels reassured in saying those things, because the United States does not represent the world.

It only represents the Government of the United States," he said.

The majority of countries in the world do not recognize the universal values advocated by the United States, Yang added.

"I don't think the overwhelming majority of countries in the world would recognize that the universal values advocated by the United States or that the opinion of the United States could represent international public opinion, and those countries would not recognize that the rules made by a small number of people would serve as the basis for the international order," he said.

Tensions at the meeting escalated quickly following assertive responses from the senior Chinese officials.

Just when the press was supposed to leave the meeting room at the end of remarks from Chinese officials, Blinken told them to stay because he wanted them to hear his responses to Yang's arguments.

"I have to tell you, in my short time as Secretary of State, I have spoken to I think nearly a hundred counterparts from around the world, and I just made my first trip, as I noted, to Japan and South Korea. I have to tell you, what I'm hearing is very different from what you described. I'm hearing deep satisfaction that the United States is back, that we're re-engaged with our allies and partners," he said.

Blinken highlighted that global support for US leadership was voluntary.

"A hallmark of our leadership, of our engagement in the world is our alliances and our partnerships that have been built on a totally voluntary basis. And it is something that President Biden is committed to reinvigorating," he said.

However, Blinken's responses appeared to have provoked the Chinese officials further.

Before the press was asked to leave the meeting room following responses from Blinken and Sullivan, Yang told the press to stay to hear his counter-arguments.

Yang expressed that he was very unsatisfied with the tone of the opening remarks from US officials.

"Well, it was my bad. When I entered this room, I should have reminded the US side of paying attention to its tone in our respective opening remarks, but I didn't. The Chinese side felt compelled to make this speech because of the tone of the US side," he said.

He accused the US officials of trying to speak to China condescendingly.

"Well, isn't this the intention of United States, judging from what - or the way that you have made your opening remarks, that it wants to speak to China in a condescending way from a position of strength?" he said.

The Chinese official condemned the US officials for deploying these kinds of tactics.

"So let me say here that, in front of the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength. The US side was not even qualified to say such things even 20 years or 30 years back, because this is not the way to deal with the Chinese people," he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also voiced his dissatisfaction over the United States sanctioning Chinese officials one day before they were scheduled to arrive in Alaska for the bilateral meeting.

"Just the other day before our departure, the United States passed these new sanctions. This is not supposed to be the way one should welcome his guests, and we wonder if this is a decision made by the United States to try to gain some advantage in dealing with China, but certainly, this is miscalculated and only reflects the vulnerability and weakness inside the United States. And this will not shake China's position or resolve on those issues," he said.

The United States announced sanctions against 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the alleged crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city on Wednesday.

Beijing argued that the new laws and regulations introduced in Hong Kong were to safeguard China's sovereignty and root out separatism, while civil liberties of local residents in Hong Kong would continue to be protected.

Both Yang and Wang decried US policies on issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong as serious interference in China's internal affairs.