REVIEW - Early Vote Results Show Netanyahu Short of Majority, But May Have Tricks Up His Sleeve

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Preliminary vote results show that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc is on track to win 59 seats in Monday's election ” a big win for the man facing a corruption trial in two weeks ” but still two seats short of a parliamentary majority needed to form a government.

Israelis cast their ballots on Monday in an unprecedented third election in less than a year after the previous two rounds of voting ended without producing a winner with a majority of at least 61 seats in the 120-strong Knesset.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, Netanyahu's Likud is now leading with a projected 36 seats, followed by the Blue and White alliance ” led by his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz ” with 32 seats after 97 percent of the ballots have been counted. The Joint List party comprising Arab politicians has emerged as the third strongest party with 15 seats.

Netanyahu's traditional coalition parties, the Ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, and the Yamina right-wing alliance have 10, seven and six seats, respectively. Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party has secured seven seats in the new Knesset, according to the newspaper's data.

Israel's Central Election Committee reportedly has yet to process the votes of soldiers, prisoners, diplomats abroad, as well as Israeli citizens quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Unless the figures drastically change as the remaining 3 percent of ballots are counted, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc will be lacking the parliamentary majority to form a government. If none of the political powers change their principled positions, which have already seen the previous months-long coalition talks fail twice, Israel could be once again plunged into months of political uncertainty and, potentially, another election.

However, Netanyahu, often referred to as a "magician" by media for his political survivability, might still have some tricks up his sleeve.

Likud's spokesperson told Israel's Channel 13 that his party hopes to be able to form a government in a few days by poaching politicians from outside the right-wing bloc, adding that the party had already spoken to "four to six" such politicians, without specifying their affiliations. Israeli media also reported that members of Netanyahu's religious right-wing bloc had not ruled out allowing Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu to join their coalition.

Meanwhile, Liberman himself, widely seen as kingmaker, has pledged that his party would do everything to prevent a fourth election. Following the April vote, Liberman refused to join the Netanyahu-led coalition citing disagreements with the prime minister's Ultra-Orthodox allies on the military conscription bill. After the second election in September, he insisted that he would join only a unity government comprising both Likud, and Blue and White, but the parties failed to reach such an agreement, which resulted in the nation's unprecedented third election on Monday.

A member of Yisrael Beytenu said before Monday's election that the party would ultimately pick a side this time. Since a coalition with the 15-seat Joint List party appears to be off the table for both Yisrael Beytenu and the Gantz-led centrist bloc, there are only two options for Liberman now: either join Netanyahu's bloc despite the past grievances or do what he was unable to do the last time ” somehow persuade antagonist Gantz and Netanyahu to agree to a broad national unity government.

Even if Netanyahu once again proves to be a political "magician" and heads the new Israeli government after months of uncertainty, the political crisis in the country will be far from over, as the politician is due to stand trial on March 17 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.