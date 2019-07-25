REVIEW - EU Commissioner for Security Union Focuses on Cyberthreats in Last Speech in Office

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) EU Commissioner for Security Union Julian King delivered on Wednesday his last speech in office to the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), focusing on cybersecurity and disinformation threats.

Commissioner King from the United Kingdom is an affable conservative who served as ambassador to the Republic of Ireland and France under former UK Prime Minister David Cameron. He will be replaced in fall by a new commissioner, who will be chosen by new President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Contrary to his previous press conference, jointly held with Commissioner for Justice, Czech liberal Vera Jurova in mid-June, King ” who was in the LIBE to present his progress report on security ” did not mention Russia even once this time.

He admitted that there had been no large-scale disinformation campaign ahead of the European elections in May, but mentioned the fact that there had nevertheless been many small cases of disinformation.

"There is a rising awareness of cyberthreats from malicious actors. We increased our deterrence, particularly also on Defence. We had agreed ahead of the European elections, with all involved including the private sector and the social media platforms above all, that we would identify disinformation and increase transparency on provenance of these attacks. There weren't any spectacular attacks like was the case in Washington or against [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron in the past. But there was a lot of disinformation, a lot of reports that bots [mechanical and fake accounts] had been active," the commissioner said.

The question whether his accusations of Russia being a main culprit of disinformation can be considered as typical disinformation by the European Commission or not remains open, but for Russia, there were no more accusing words today.

The commissioner and the LIBE members working with his services over the last two years have developed legislation proposals and actions to secure Europe's critical digital infrastructure.

"We are stronger tackling some issues together at European level, to support the member states, through Europol and other agencies such as the new 'Cybersecurity Agency,' to target criminal and terrorist funding and networks, in an informal and organized way, and of course also legislating with parliament," King said.

For King, the focus on terrorism in 2015 and 2016 created an extra-impetus to build a security union in order to close down the spaces of terrorist activity, build European resilience systems, and tackle jihadi and extreme-right radicalization.

"The protection of our fundamental rights and freedom of speech is at the very heart of our policies. I am personally convinced it must be rooted in the full respect of our rights. Having said that, it is evident that illegal terrorist content must be removed fast by the platforms, and if tone of them is systematically used, a discussion must take place with the authorities to stop it. It is an obligation of the Member states to have the dedicated law and order capabilities to detect and the legal framework to intervene fast," the commissioner said.

The real issue, openly admitted by King and many lawmakers during the discussions, is the implementation of EU decisions. What has been collectively decided takes an excruciatingly long time for decisions to be transferred in member state legislation.

"Implementation is our weak spot, money laundering, for example, is still very present, general data retention or human trafficking are other points where our work must be reinforced," he added.

Among other issues, discussed by King and the committee, are counterterrorism, application of Schengen visa rules, and human rights of migrants.