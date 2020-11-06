REVIEW - EU Faces Questions on Migration Policy Following Latest Terrorist Attacks

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union is facing growing questions about its migration policy following the recent terrorist attack in the French city of Nice, committed by a Tunisian migrant who had arrived in Italy just weeks before killing three people at a church.

Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old male of Tunisian descent, is believed to have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in late September and went on to commit the atrocity in the southern French city on November 1. Aouissaoui is said to have undergone a period of coronavirus-related quarantine before being issued a document ordering him to leave Italian territory.

Instead of returning home, Aouissaoui traveled to Nice and committed the attack; the latest salvo in a wave of Islamist terrorism linked to a row over the publication of caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad.

The controversial French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished the caricatures this past September, prompting a Pakistani youth to launch a knife attack near the publication's old offices, which were the site of a 2015 terror attack that left 12 people dead.

French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin in October after reportedly showing the caricatures in class. The murder shocked France, and President Emmanuel Macron pledged to get tougher on radical islam.

However, the atrocities are not just taking place in France. Four people were killed in the Austrian capital of Vienna this past Monday in an attack that Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for. It was later revealed that the gunman was a citizen of North Macedonia who had tried to join the terrorist organization in Syria.

Anti-migration pressure groups have raised alarm over the threat to European security caused by the widespread flow of migrants and asylum seekers to Europe in 2015, which became known as the migration crisis. At that time, as many as 1.5 million people filed asylum claims in Germany alone in an unprecedented wave of movement.

Several terrorists ended up being part of this flow of people. Salah Abdeslam, the mastermind of the November 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead, is said to have left the Hungarian capital Budapest with men who had been traveling with a group of refugees up through the Balkans and into the European Union three months prior to the atrocity.

The bloc has gained greater control over its borders since the crisis of 2015, however, migrant boats are continuing to cross from North Africa to Italy, and from Turkey to the Greek islands.

As many as 460 people arrived on the island of Lampedusa, often the first landing spot for North African migrants, in a 24-hour period earlier this week, Italy's ANSA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The latest surge in arrivals prompted COISP police union general secretary Domenico Pianese to call on the Italian government to limit migration and prevent entry to vessels carrying migrants.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese in early October overhauled a controversial decree issued by Lega party leader Matteo Salvini, which fined charity ships for rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean and bringing them to Italy.

Salvini introduced the measure when he served as the country's interior minister from 2018-2019, although the new measures introduced by Lamorgese broaden the conditions that allow for humanitarian protection applications to be filed.

Since Salvini's exit from office, the number of migrants arriving in Italy has soared. In 2019, 11,471 sea arrivals were registered in the European country by the UN refugee agency. So far in 2020, this number is already at 27,834.

However, the problem does not only lie in the arrival of migrants but also the framework governing their exit from reception centers, Pietro Fiocchi, an industrialist and member of European Parliament for the Fratelli d'Italia party told Sputnik.

"Politically speaking, Italy does not have the power to enforce shipping back immigrants to their countries of origin. With the full weight of the EU, at least we could ship back those coming from Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and other 'stable' Mediterranean countries, but it does not happen," Fiocchi stated.

The Italian member of European Parliament added that Brussels has not done enough to support Rome in its efforts to stop the flow of migrants over recent years.

"Practically speaking, the European Commission has told Italy for years: it is your problem. You cannot stop them? Too bad. You cannot send them to the rest of the EU," Fiocchi remarked.

The European Union had previously used naval assets, during Operation Sophia, to rescue shipwrecked migrants in the Mediterranean, although the mission fell apart after Salvini said that the search and rescue ships were a pull factor for prospective migrants.

Since March, the EU's naval assets are instead being used to enforce the United Nations arms embargo on Libya, and Fiocchi said that the situation has got out of control.

"In a few words, the situation is out of control, in Italy and in Europe. I seriously doubt that this European Commission will ever have the courage to tackle the problem," the member of European Parliament said.

The onward movement of migrants into central and western Europe is continuing to raise alarm in countries such as France. Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the head of the Debout la France political party, told Sputnik that action must be taken to control migration flows in a bid to stop the movement of future terrorists.

"We say yes to strong acts. The last four terrorist attacks were committed by migrants: let's suspend Schengen to be able again to really control our borders, expel illegal immigrants and toughen the criteria for the right to asylum," Dupont-Aignan said.

Fiocchi echoed these sentiments, saying that many countries in the European Union are reluctant to take the required measures.

"Obviously, many countries refuse to take a strong stance against Islamic terrorism, in fear of being attacked; look at Germany in the row with Turkey; [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel does not say a word, she is scared. Frankly speaking, on the issue of migration, everyone is on their own," the lawmaker said.

Fiocchi also raised concern over the movement of migrants amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. The Italian politician asserted that many of the illegal immigrants entering the European Union are carrying the disease.

Additionally, many migrants are claiming to be underage in order to receive special status upon their arrival in Europe, he stated.

"Plus, there is the growing phenomenon of 'unaccompanied children' [under 18 years of age], who automatically receive special status. It is impossible to identify them [they have no passport] and to determine if they are underage. A majority of them lie about their age," the Italian lawmaker said.

Speaking to French radio broadcaster Europe 1 on Thursday, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France was ready to increase controls on the country's borders. However, the minister was hesitant to make any direct link between migration and terrorism.

Nevertheless, Macron has called for a "refoundation" of the Schengen agreement, allowing countries to increase checks on the EU's internal and external borders in order to increase security.

"This does not mean changing the law but increasing the means we put into it. I call for a refoundation of Schengen and greater control," the French president said.

Laurent Nunez, the French anti-terrorism coordinator, has called for the country's intelligence services to receive greater resources in the wake of the latest spate of attacks. However, questions remain on where these funds will come from amid the ongoing economic crisis caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The divisions in France are widening, as evidenced in a poll published by Ifop on Thursday. In the poll, which surveyed 2,000 people, 57 percent of young Muslims said that they believe Sharia law is more important than French law, compared to 15 percent of Catholics who believe the rules of their religion should come before the state's laws.

Additionally, two-thirds of Muslims oppose the showing of caricatures of religious figures in class, compared to 80 percent of Catholics who voiced their approval.

The Schengen agreement has been a fundamental part of the EU's identity for the past 25 years, since it became effective in March 1995. The lack of border controls within the Schengen area has allowed the bloc's citizens to travel freely and live where they choose.

The freedoms that many Europeans once held so dear are coming under greater threat as the specter of terrorism continues to loom.