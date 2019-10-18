BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The new Brexit agreement respects the will of UK people and may finally bring relief after a period of uncertainty, EU politicians told Sputnik on Thursday, striking a discordant note with UK Brexiteers.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed to a "great new deal" on Brexit. EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the new Brexit deal is very likely to find support in the European Union and get ratified by October 31.

Thierry Mariani, a European Parliament member from France's National Rally (RN) party, speaking to Sputnik, listed four reasons why the deal might be seen as good news.

"First, it finally respects the will of the British people. They voted for Brexit in the referendum 3 years ago. Despite all sorts of dilatory efforts carried out by the British main parties to avoid Brexit, it is finally there. Second, it is good for the EU because having a country in and out at the same time, was impossible to manage over time. Third, the political will and clarity of the position of Brexiteer Boris Johnson, has paid off. His perseverance gives him good chances of finding a majority in the Westminster parliament. And finally, since the British will leave the European parliament, other political groups will see their seats re-assigned, and the RN will gain in size," Mariani said.

Jorg Meuthen, the co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and head of the AfD delegation in the European Parliament, told Sputnik that the deal is good in itself and respected the UK decision to leave the bloc, but noted that UK departure would take its financial toll on the EU parliament.

"We will regret the departure of our colleagues, particularly the 30 MEPs of the Brexit party. A smaller EU without Britain, with fewer contributors has to live on a much smaller budget. The European Union must save money and downsize its monstrous administrative apparatus. Currently, the EU budget amounts to around 145 billion Euros, with 6 percent spent by the EU alone for its administration," Meuthen said.

Leader of the UK Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, said that the deal was not something UK citizens voted for in the referendum, as the country would not become really independent from the bloc.

"The commitment to regulatory alignment in this agreement means that the 'new deal' is not Brexit, despite improvements on the customs union," Farage said on Twitter.

A prominent member of UK Independence Party (UKIP), Stuart Adair, listed some clauses in the new agreement that Brexiteers could not agree with.

"Article 12, Section 4 and 7 sound very much like we will still be beholding to the EU Court of Justice. I can't be bothered to read any more. THIS IS A STITCH UP !!! ... Article 10 Section 3, we are agreeing to EU state aid rules. Why are we still agreeing to legislation from a foreign power, Europe? ... Article 16 Section 1 is the one that does it for me (that closes the door on that deal). If the EU don't like our trade deals then the EU can take 'Appropriate Action' whatever that means!" Adair wrote in replies to Farage's tweet.

CHANCE FOR 'PATCHWORK' MAJORITY

Belgian politician Mischael Modrikamen, former leader of recently dissolved People's Party and ally of Farage in the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe in the European Parliament, noted that the Brexit Party would most likely refuse to support the deal agreed by Johnson.

"Nevertheless, the prime minister could well get a 'patchwork' majority on Saturday in parliament, with MPs from several parties and both sides of the House voting for it," he told Sputnik.

The United Kingdom's desire to regain its full independence from a declining European Union is rightful, Modrikamen added.

"[The EU is] manipulated by the traditional parties, whose dominance will gradually disappear, with the successive victories of the 'populist parties' that will restore the pre-eminence of national states in a lighter version of the European Union. The time of Merkel and Macron comes to and end," the Belgian politician concluded.

The Brexit deal has yet to be approved by the UK parliament, where the opposition Labour and the Scottish National Party have indicated they would not back the deal in the vote expected to be held on Saturday.