REVIEW - EU Reveals No External Disinformation Campaign During European Parliamentary Elections

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The European Union failed to detect any signs of an external misinformation campaign during the elections to the European Parliament, but hinted at attempts by so-called Russian sources to influence the choice of voters and turnout, various EU bodies, including the European Commission and the European External Action Service, said in a joint report released on Friday.

"At this point in time, available evidence has not allowed to identify a distinct cross-border disinformation campaign from external sources specifically targeting the European elections," the document said.

'RUSSIAN SOURCES' INTERFERE AGAIN

Nevertheless, the authors of the report could not help but reveal Russia's alleged efforts to influence the vote.

"However, the evidence collected revealed a continued and sustained disinformation activity by Russian sources aiming to suppress turnout and influence voter preferences," the report said.

"These covered a broad range of topics, ranging from challenging the Union's democratic legitimacy to exploiting divisive public debates on issues such as of migration and sovereignty," it said.

This proves a hybrid threat to the bloc from the disinformation campaigns launched by state and non-state actors, the document concluded.

NO LINKS TO RUSSIAN STATE REVEALED

The European Commission, however, does not claim in its report on attempts at misinformation during the European Parliament election campaign that the cases identified were directly related to the Russian authorities, European Commissioner for Security Julian King said at a briefing on Friday.

The journalists asked the representatives of the European Commission to clarify whether they had evidence that such cases are directly related to the Russian authorities.

"Clearly, we are talking about ” and particularly StratCom [East StratCom Task Force, the EU strategic communications research body] when they produce their reports ” pro-Kremlin narratives. We're not an intelligence agency, we're not seeking to make assertions that go beyond what we can see to other link.

So that's why ” possibly to your frustration sometimes ” we're careful in what we are saying and describing," King said, answering a relevant question.

The report also alleged that internal political actors often used tactics and narratives used by Russian sources to attack the EU and its values.

"Instead of conducting large-scale operations on digital platforms, these entities, in particular, related to Russian sources, now appear to be choosing smaller, localized operations that are more difficult to detect and expose," the report states.

King said at a briefing that the number of misinformation cases related to Russian sources, as documented by East StratCom Task Force, from January 2019, doubled to about 1,000 from about 500 in the same period of 2018.

According to the commissioner, this primarily relates to the use of accounts on Facebook. King also noted that cases of alleged disinformation from Russian sources had been identified during this campaign in Poland and France.

"We are confident that our efforts have contributed to limit the impact of disinformation operations, including from foreign actors, through closer coordination between the EU and Member States. However, much remains to be done. The European elections were not after all free from disinformation," the statement in connection with the report said.

In December, EU authorities officially presented a plan to "counter disinformation" in the run-up to the EU parliamentary election in late May 2019, more than doubling the funding of agencies involved in this activity. European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip said then that the bloc had witnessed attempts to intervene in elections and referendums, alleging that Russia was the main source of these campaigns.

Recently, the topic of information war against the Russian media has made many headlines in the West. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution called "EU strategic communication to counteract propaganda against it by third parties." The document stated that Russia allegedly provided financial support to opposition political parties and organizations in EU member states. Moscow called this document the degradation of the ideas of parliamentarism and democracy in European society.