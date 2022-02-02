REVIEW- Europe on Track to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions by Spring

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) European countries have begun to relax previously imposed restrictions in a bid to return the society back to normal by spring after updated anti-pandemic strategies and high vaccination rates had yielded results, edging out number of new COVID-19 cases as the main factor behind policy-making. More and more governments express cautious optimism that life with COVID-19 can be manageable if it is treated as yet another seasonal disease like flu.

Denmark decided that the coronavirus is no longer considered a socially dangerous disease and canceled all pandemic restrictions. Ireland has also lifted almost all restrictions form end of January.

The residents of Spain's Catalonia can now freely visit restaurants, bars and other public spaces since the Catalan health authorities decided to drop the health pass rule after experts deemed it ineffective to halt surging Omicron cases in the northeastern region. Each autonomous community in Spain has its own rules, but even in the capital, Madrid, all businesses are open, and the only requirement is to wear masks.

In the United Kingdom, those living in England no longer have to show their COVID-19 vaccination passes to get into nightclubs and other large venues. Masks aren't required in any public places, although they remain recommended on public transport. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are also easing their restrictions.

However, not all countries seem ready to drop all restrictions given rapid spread of Omicron and prefer a more gradual approach.

The Netherlands, for example, has lifted its toughest COVID-19 controls after the number of hospital and intensive care admissions did not follow the surge in cases and the World Health Organization suggested the Omicron variant is less severe for vaccinated people, signaling that the pandemic can be managed without a lockdown.

Dutch bars, restaurants and museums were allowed to reopen.

Belgium has allowed restaurants to extend opening hours until midnight. Public venues such as cultural centers were allowed to have up to 200 visitors as long as they have a health pass, while sports stadiums were allowed to host outdoor events. However, nightclubs remain closed.

The Finns followed suit, with Helsinki promising to try and remove the remaining restrictions in February.

In February more European countries will test the waters and try to return some of the long-lost freedoms to their citizens.

Paris announced that it will lift most of COVID-19 restrictions in February, although the requirements for a vaccine pass and indoor mask-wearing will remain. Starting from February 2 in France, it will no longer be necessary to wear masks on the street; stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity places will again be able to operate at full capacity. From mid-February, people will be allowed to eat and drink in stadiums, cinemas and transport, as well as visit bars. Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.

Sweden plans to lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions starting February 9th, if the ongoing outbreak of the Omicron variant peaks by then and vaccinations continue at the current pace.

Despite the law on mandatory vaccination coming into force in Austria in February, the government said it will relax some restrictions, including extending the work of restaurants until midnight from February 5, canceling health pass requirement for stores, and allowing restaurants and hotels to accept PCR test results.