REVIEW - Europe Reacts as EU-UK Brexit Deal Unveiled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced the United Kingdom's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, putting an end to uncertainty about how the two sides will be handling their relations after the transition period ends late this month.

"We've taken back control of our laws and our destiny ... We have today resolved a question that has bedevilled our politics for decades. It is up to us all together as a newly and truly independent nation to realise the immensity of this moment and to make the most of it," Johnson said at a press briefing at Downing Street.

The prime minister admitted that the deal may not be the "cakeist," but was still what the country needed at the moment.

"For the first time since 1973, we will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters, with the UK's share of fish in our waters rising substantially from roughly half today to closer to two thirds in five and a half years time," Johnson crowed, adding that be a giant free trade zone starting from January 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also praised the deal as fair and balanced.

"So we have finally found an agreement ... We have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is a right and responsible thing to do for both sides," von der Leyen said, assuring that Brussels will continue cooperating with London and in all areas of mutual interest.

The EU official went on to praise the deal's handling of the fisheries issue, one of the thorniest issues during the negotiations.

"And in the fishery field, I think, we made a huge step forward and got a very good agreement, so that shows from the position of strength you can achieve a lot," von der Leyen told a briefing.

Von der Leyen's colleague and the head of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, also welcomed the deal.

"I welcome the deal on the future EU-UK relationship. This can now form the basis of a new partnership. However, the last-minute nature of the agreement does not allow for proper parliamentary scrutiny by the [European Parliament] before the end of the year," Sassoli tweeted.

The European Council, on its part, called the agreement " a major step forward" towards creating a close relationship between London and Brussels.

"For our citizens and businesses a comprehensive agreement with our neighbour, friend and ally is the best outcome. Over the past years the EU has shown unity and determination in its negotiations with the UK. We will continue to uphold the same unity," President of the European Council Charles Michel was quoted as saying in the council's statement.

EUROPEAN COUNTRIES CONGRATULATE WITH JOB WELL DONE

As the completed deal was announced, European countries did not wait long to congratulate everyone involved on that momentous occasion and expressed hope for future relations.

"I am delighted that the negotiators between the European Union and the UK have come to a compromise on an agreement, and thus the future EU-UK relationship is clearly settled. This is of historical significance," Merkel said in a statement, while also thanking the EU leadership.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the firm stance of the European Union as well as the efforts of the bloc's lead negotiator, Michel Barnier.

"The European unity and firmness have paid off.

The deal with the UK is essential for protecting our citizens, our fishermen, our producers," Macron tweeted.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok took to Twitter to praise Barnier as well as his UK counterpart, David Frost.

"I welcome the compromise agreement on future relations. #Slovakia will now study its legal text in detail. Provisional application of the deal should ensure smooth transition into a new era of mutual relations. My thanks to [Michel Barnier], [David Frost] and their teams," Korcok said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte chimed in as well.

"Good news: deal between the EU and the UK has been agreed. Interests and rights of European businesses and citizens guaranteed. The UK will be a central partner and ally for the EU and Italy," Conte tweeted.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok described the newly-reached deal as a positive development.

"It is positive that the EU and the UK have reached an agreement on a new partnership, after difficult and unique negotiations. Under severe time pressure, a new relationship had to be forged with a former EU member state," Blok said in a statement, mentioning that the Netherlands will study the drafts, focusing on agreements about the leveling of playing field and the access of Dutch fishers to British waters.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, welcomed the end of the uncertainty between the UK and EU.

"Christmas Eve agreement between the EU and the UK is the end of uncertainity. There are 2,000 pages of reading and analysis waiting for us, but I believe this is a good news," Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said as quoted by his ministry on Twitter.

UK POLITICIANS OFFER THEIR TAKES

While Johnson and his European counterparts may praise the deal as a great political achievement, not everyone in the UK are happy with it, which includes both Brexit supporters and opponents.

"There was always going to be a deal and it was always going to be a deal that was in the interests of the French fishermen and the German carmakers and that's what we've got," Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told LBC News.

UK Labour lawmaker Andrew Adonis accused Johnson of delaying negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union to the last minute to avoid parliamentary scrutiny before the end of the transition period

"There is a big issue over how we're actually going to scrutinise this and I think that was deliberate on Boris Johnson's part. He wanted to go as close to the wire as possible," Lord Adonis told LBC radio.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also non-too-pleased.

"Before the spin starts, it's worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland's will. And there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us. It's time to chart our own future as an independent, European nation," Sturgeon tweeted.

Nevertheless, some in the country's political establishment, as well as ordinary citizens, may feel closer to Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, whose own premiership was brought down by the arduous negotiating process.

"Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal ” one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing. Looking forward to seeing the detail in the coming days," May wrote on Twitter.