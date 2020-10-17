REVIEW - European Council Calls on Member States to Step Up No-Deal Brexit Preparations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A two-day European Council meeting that covered a range of issues, including the bloc's ongoing free trade negotiations with the United Kingdom, concluded on Friday with the EU urging member states to step up their preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

The discussions on the European Union's future relationship with the United Kingdom took up most of Thursday's agenda. At a press conference in the evening, European Council President Charles Michel emphasized the bloc's united support for Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator with the United Kingdom.

Michel stated that the bloc was still hopeful a deal could be reached, despite the remaining disagreements over governance, fisheries, and the set of equal measures and rules that prevent businesses in one country from undercutting another - also known as the level playing field.

However, in a set of conclusions issued by the European Council on Thursday evening, member states were told that they should step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit as December 31, the day the 11-month Brexit transition period ends, draws ever nearer.

"The European Council calls upon Member States, Union institutions and all stakeholders to step up their work on preparedness and readiness at all levels and for all outcomes, including that of no agreement," the conclusions read.

Should the transition period end without an agreement being reached, the United Kingdom and the European Union will conduct trade according to World Trade Organization rules from January 1.

STALEMATE AT THE NEGOTIATING TABLE

European Union leaders have been consistent in their message that the United Kingdom will have to make concessions for the two parties to agree on a free trade deal.

Major issues include London's desire for EU countries to have to apply for fishing rights in UK waters annually. Brussels, on the other hand, wants an agreement for long-term access.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday responded to the EU's demands. In a statement given from Downing Street, Johnson said it would have to be the leadership in Brussels that should be willing to compromise and change its approach.

"But for whatever reason, it is clear from the summit that after 45 years of membership they are not willing - unless there is some fundamental change of approach - to offer this country the same terms as Canada," Johnson said, referring to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement that was signed between the EU and Canada in 2016 that has yet to enter force.

Echoing the EU's sentiments, Johnson also called on UK businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit.

"And we can do it, because we always knew that there would be change on January 1 whatever type of relationship we had. And so now is the time for our businesses to get ready, and for hauliers to get ready, and for travelers to get ready," the prime minister stated.

In September, Johnson set a deadline of October 15 for London and Brussels to agree on a free trade deal. The European Union, which has committed to holding at least two more weeks of intensive negotiations, is looking for an agreement to be reached by the end of October, in order to give the European Parliament sufficient time for ratification.

According to Tony Brown, a former political adviser to the Brexit Party, these deadlines are artificial and can be moved if necessary.

"The current deadlines are artificial, ratification could take place in December so there is a capacity, though not necessarily the will, to negotiate until the end of November," Brown told Sputnik.

The former Brexit Party adviser said it was probable that both sides will be able to reach a free trade agreement, although Johnson will likely remain belligerent considering the criticism levied at his government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Boris, his government, and his reputation are under attack from all sides over COVID-19, and he needs to be seen to have a win over Brexit, which will be determined by how the political class reacts to his achievements. So he has to hang tough over Brexit publicly, hoping that the EU will cave in, especially given the trading surplus the UK has with the EU and the City of London and its role. He has to hang tough until December therefore," Brown said.

At a press conference on Friday after the conclusion of the European Council meeting, Michel was asked for his response to Johnson's statement. The European Council president emphasized that the bloc seeks an agreement but "not at any cost."

The European Council president also said that any agreement must uphold the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after decades of conflict.

MICHEL PUSHES TO STRENGTHEN EU'S COVID-19 RESPONSE

Alongside the ever-present topic of Brexit, Michel also reported back on the European Council's conclusions following Friday's morning talks that covered the coronavirus disease pandemic and several other issues.

"We considered that the situation is unprecedented and very serious, and that's why we are convinced that it is necessary to make more progress in order to coordinate more, cooperate more, between the member states, especially on tracing, testing, on quarantine and on vaccines. And we agreed that, on a regular basis at the level of the European Council, we will continue to tackle this important topic in order to try to be more committed and to make more progress," Michel said.

The European Council president also made reference to the bloc's ambitious climate change goals, as set out in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's Green Deal.

The bloc has already made a commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030, as the EU seeks to become climate-neutral by 2050.

"We feel more and more support in order to increase our goal for 2030. This is an important step towards 2050," Michel said, adding that further discussions will be held in December.

During the European Council meeting, EU leaders also drafted their strategy ahead of the upcoming meeting with their African Union counterparts on December 9, Michel said.

"December 9, we will have a strategic meeting with African leaders in order to deepen, but also to renew, the partnership with Africa," the European Council president said.

As many European Union member states continue to smash their single-day records for new COVID-19 cases, much of the bloc's time is still being devoted to the ongoing free trade negotiations with the United Kingdom.

Barnier has said that he intends to travel to London for a week of negotiations beginning Monday, and expects that his UK counterpart, David Frost, will visit Brussels one week later.

At this stage, a deal appears within reach, but it remains to be seen who will take the eraser to their previously drawn red lines.