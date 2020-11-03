BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The closure of small shops across Europe over COVID-19 distorts their ability to compete with larger businesses and gives an unintentional boost to foreign internet trading platforms like Amazon, undermining local economies even further.

For several days now, whether in Germany, France or elsewhere in the European Union, shops close according to the governments' arbitrary perception of what "essential businesses" are. You can have a haircut in Germany but not in Belgium. You can buy flowers at a "garden center" in France but not at a regular florist shop. Rules differ from one country to another. Some countries, such as Italy or Greece, keep their museums open, while others, such as France or the Netherlands, do not. Europe obviously lacks harmonization.

Typically, a lockdown means that people are allowed to leave their homes only to go to work, buy essential goods, seek medical help or exercise outdoors for a short period of time. Everyone caught outside has to carry a written statement explaining their outing, just as was the case during the spring lockdowns. All non-essential shops, restaurants and bars are shut, but schools and nurseries remain open. Large social gatherings are banned.

These harsh rules will be in place until at least December 1, but potentially ” which would be disastrous for commerce ” until the year-end.

The looming danger in many countries is the overload of hospitals and, as a consequence, medical workers having to choose whom to treat and whom to let die.

FLARE-UP OF REBELLIONS ACROSS EUROPE

The return of lockdowns has triggered protests, sometimes violent, in countries such as Italy and Spain. Business owners and employees, especially from the food services, took to the streets for demonstrations, often very violently, claiming that they could not survive another cycle of restrictions. For family businesses, in particular, the prospect of no revenue whatsoever in sight before the year-end has triggered desperation for entire households.

Hungary, violently blamed by the European Commission for the strong approach of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his "state of emergency" giving extra powers to the government, is one of the good cases. The country has remained closed to foreigners and is currently the third-best situation in terms of hospital overload, with a very limited number of COVID-19 cases.

In France, on the other hand, a rebellion of mayors in small towns spread like wildfire. They allowed small shops in the centers of towns to remain open against the decision of Paris, which wants a total lockdown of "non-essential" shops. In the meantime, supermarkets have remained open and they normally sell everything, essential and non-essential. Here is what the government of French Prime Minister Jean Castex has done about it.

"I understand that it can shock. In the decree which governs containment, I have decided to add a tool which will come into force on Tuesday morning, prohibiting the sale of products in supermarkets which cannot be sold and are already prohibited for sale in neighboring shops," Castex said on national television on Sunday.

This move will lead to a distortion of competition between hypermarkets and small shops, many in France expect.

The closure of non-food departments in supermarkets does not calm the anger of convenience stores and small shopkeepers. It is true that the sale of clothing, books and toys will be banned starting Tuesday in physical stores of any size, including supermarkets. But not on the internet.

"It is provocation for these hundreds of thousands of desperate shop owners at the dawn of this second confinement. Their lives are being destroyed, while the president promotes American internet giants like Amazon who will completely destroy our social fabric without paying any tax in our countries," political scientist Olivier Piacentini told Sputnik.

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the leader of the Debout la France rightist party, has described the government's response as a "surrealist intervention."

"[Castex] prohibits supermarkets from selling products sold by convenience stores that he himself has closed. By wanting to eliminate one inequality, he creates another with the Internet giants. Enough of this poorly organized confinement!" Dupont-Aignan said.

The politician referenced French President Emmanuel Macron's address to the nation in which he said that internet shopping was an option to compensate for the temporary closure of retail shops.

"I knew we have been swimming in the absurd for months with this Coronacraze, but now, the record broken! Basically, we are giving Amazon an incredible gift, we don't help small businesses, and we decide for people what is 'non-essential,'" Florian Philippot, the founder of France's far-right The Patriots party, said.

The French government has earmarked funds to facilitate the digitization of small retail businesses. Booksellers will also benefit from a preferential rate for the mailing of their parcels. But this only partially satisfies the grievances of traders.

"To avoid offering Amazon the monopoly of non-food trade, small businesses should have been allowed to continue to open under strict sanitary conditions, for example, by respecting the 'click and collect' system, the main thing being that a minimum of people enter their often cramped premises at the same time," Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament from France's far-right National Rally party and a law professor at the University of Le Havre, told Sputnik.

COMMERCE NAVIGATING NEW ESSENTIALS

Belgium has followed the French example by imposing a lockdown and a 10 p.m. curfew in the French-speaking part of the country and an 11 p.m. curfew in Flanders.

There, too, shop owners and associations are furious about receiving a last-minute order to shut down non-food departments in large supermarkets. Carrefour, for example, closed completely during the first lockdown but will remain open this time if it separates its non-essential non-food shelves, such as clothes and shoes, from the essentials, such as electronics and household cleaning products.

"We have put symbolic barriers and panels, asking our customers not to buy from the shelves proposing these non-food goods, but I can't guarantee that customers won't furtively get what they need. The staff at the cash desks are warned of what can and can't be bought, but many of our customers use the self-scanning system, so impossible to check permanently. We hope that people will behave and respect rules," Pierre de Raymaecker, a manager at a local supermarket in the central Belgian city of Waterloo, told Sputnik.

The Union des Classes Moyennes (UCM), which represents the interests of self-employed people in Brussels and Wallonia, is quite pessimistic about the coming weeks.

"The situation of self-employed people and small- and medium- size businesses is dramatic. Depending on the sector, our latest survey shows that one in two shop owners is unsure of surviving the end of 2020. For many, the holiday season is a big chunk of their annual sales. It is not by reopening at mid-December that they will be saved. It is now from the end of October that they have to place the orders, prepare the promotions and the marketing material," UCM spokesperson Thierry Evens told Sputnik.

The union expects around 25 percent of bankruptcies in the hospitality sector by the year-end.

"We live in a surrealist period, where foreign competitors are favored in unfair competition with our convenience stores, belonging to people who live near us," Evens said.

Citing sources in the Bierset airport of Belgium's Liege city, the union spokesman said that freight planes with foreign cargo keep arriving in Belgium from China and other countries, and that the temporary storage facilities are already full.

In Germany, the situation is a bit less drastic, but there too, small businesses are forced to close and threatened with bankruptcy.

"This is a death sentence for countless shopkeepers, restaurant and bar owners, hoteliers, self-employed people in the hospitality business, freelancers, artists and service providers who have survived the previous excessive chaos of measures only with gritted teeth and sacrificed their last reserves. How absurd and arbitrary the measures are can already be seen from the fact that hairdressing salons may remain open, but cosmetic studios must be closed. Millions of citizens will have to spend the coming weeks deeply worried about their jobs and uncertain about their future and existence," Alice Weidel, the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party's faction in the German parliament, told Sputnik.