REVIEW - Four-Month Spanish Trial Against Pro-Independence Catalan Politicians Closes

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The four-month trial against 12 pro-independence Catalan politicians closed in the Spanish Supreme Court on Wednesday, with the defendants denying charges of sedition and rebellion, insisting on the peaceful nature of their movement and calling for settling "differences" through political rather than judicial mechanisms.

On the last day of the trial, the defendants ” nine of whom are members of Carles Puigdemont's government ” were offered to make final statements to the court.

Regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, for whom prosecutors seek the maximum sentence of 25 years on sedition charges, said in his final statement that voting in a referendum could not be viewed as a crime.

"To vote is not a crime. The will for a dialogue, agreement, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms cannot be a crime," he said.

According to Junqueras, who was elected to the European Parliament in the May 26 elections, "it would better for all ” Catalonia, Spain and Europe ” to return the issue into the political domain".

Raul Romeva, a former regional minister for external affairs, said that the prosecution "seeks to punish [them] for ideology." According to Romeva, the former Catalan authorities decided to hold the referendum as "they could not act the other way because 80 percent of the population demanded it."

"Holding a referendum, including an illegal one, is not a crime in the criminal code," he said, pledging that he "will always defend the right to self-determination, which should be exercised without violence."

Former regional minister Joaquim Forn denied that his goal "as a member of the government was to declare independence through violence."

"We are in court because the politics has failed. We never concealed our intention to hold a referendum, we acted absolutely transparently. It was an action in support of the right to decide," Forn said, accusing the Spanish leadership of bringing the political conflict to court.

The head of the Catalan Omnium Cultural organization Jordi Kuishar, in his final statement, called on the supporters of independence to continue "peaceful and constant mobilization.

" He promised not to stop "fighting for the right to self-determination."

Former regional minister for territories Josep Rull, in turn, stated that "there are not enough prisons to stop the people's desire for freedom."

It is so far unclear how long it will take for the judges to deliver a verdict on the case. October 16 will mark two years since pro-independence activists Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Kuishar have been kept in pre-trial detention. Under law, however, the Supreme Court says their pre-trail detention can be extended for another two years.

The prosecutors seek maximum punishment of 25 years for Junqueras, the rest are facing from seven to 12 years in prison. In his final speech last week, a Spanish Supreme Court prosecutor accused Catalan leaders of staging a coup, aimed at substituting "one legal system for another by illegal means."

Junqueras' lawyer rejected the "coup" accusations, saying that the prosecution "is confusing disobedience with rebellion" because "people took to the streets not to overthrow the state but to vote." The defendants maintain that pro-independence rallies were of a "peaceful and democratic nature," stressing that they had nothing to do with "separate cases of violence between protesters and police."

The lawyer also denied that the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament on October 27, 2017, was an act of "breaking with the state" since it never entered into force.

On October 1, 2017, the northeastern Spanish region held an independence referendum, which resulted in 90 percent of voters supporting Catalonia's secession from Spain. On October 27, 2017, the Catalan parliament proclaimed the region's independence, but the central Spanish government refused to accept the outcome of the vote and went on to prosecute those who helped organize the vote.