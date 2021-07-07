REVIEW - Fourth Wave of COVID-19 in Europe Deemed Inevitable as Delta Variant Surges

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to hit European countries in September or even as early as late July, as extremely contagious virus variants continue to spread across the region rapidly.

EU health officials warn that the Delta and Delta Plus variants could account for 90% of the bloc's cases by late August. The strains remain a major matter of concern, even though 61.5% of the adult EU/EEA population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 40.3% being fully vaccinated.

French Minister of Health Olivier Veran has warned that a fourth wave was possible as early as the end of July, as the Delta variants were progressing in France, similar to what happened a month before in the United Kingdom. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that his country was already facing the fourth wave.

Janez Jansa, the prime minister of Slovenia, which holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, in turn, said on Tuesday that the bloc needs to prepare for a potential fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The official added that the EU's priority was to do everything possible to prevent the new wave.

Surgeon Jerome Herve, who follows patients suffering from gastro-intestinal disorders linked to the coronavirus at the Braine l'Alleud hospital in Belgium, told Sputnik that Europe was still far from acquiring herd immunity with a fourth wave looming.

"We are in a speed race with the Delta variant, like in Great Britain before us, to achieve collective immunity. We are still very far from it! Even Israel, the vaccination champion, is not there yet. As is the case in Italy, medical and hospital staff must be obliged to get vaccinated, as well as staff in homes for the elderly and hospices. The fourth wave is ahead of us.

With vaccination though, when a vaccinated person develops a form of COVID-19, it is most often a mild form. We see it in England. It remains manageable at the hospital level," Herve said.

Another doctor, Jean-Luc Gala, who is also a professor of immunology at the UCLouvain university in Belgium, shares the same concern, given the "immune escape" of the Delta and Delta Plus variants.

"Some of our vaccines are significantly less efficient against these variants. The WHO [World Health Organization] indicates this marked weakness for the AstraZeneca vaccine on Delta variants. We see that the Delta variant causes re-infection phenomena in vaccinated people. There is also a worrying bypass effect of natural immunity, in addition to the immunity induced by the vaccine, with more side effects," Gala told Sputnik.

Commenting on measures to curb the pandemic, the professor said that herd immunity should remain the ultimate goal, noting that it is within reach. He added that more correlation should be done between infected genotypes and their clinical course.

"We still lack perspective, and the WHO admits it. We will eventually achieve a good level of herd immunity in Europe, even if stopping protective measures too quickly causes us to fall back once again," Gala said.

The so-called variants of concern and variants of interest under the WHO classification are progressing, the expert said, adding that 2020 UEFA European Football Championship matches and "the mixing of populations during the holidays" only contribute to the trend.

"We can therefore expect a fourth wave but much less severe than the previous ones. We might progressively be heading towards a situation comparable to that of the flu, with revaccination each year. It is not excluded," Gala concluded.