REVIEW - 'Generation COVID' Students: Depressed, Impoverished and Losing Out on Social Skills

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Youth is a period of uncertainty by essence. It is when you decide who you are and who your friends and partners will be. So, when you get hit by the worst pandemic since the Spanish flu of 1918 and are forced to spend all your time within the four walls of your home the effect can be profound.

The social life of an entire generation was reduced nearly to zero in 2020 and it drags on into 2021, with no end in sight. The vaccination campaign in Europe is lagging behind, and you know that as a youth you will be among the last in line to get a shot.

Have the youths of 2020 been sacrificed so that governments could better control the pandemic and protect national health care systems from being overwhelmed by emergency cases of COVID-19?

ANGST, DEPRESSION, SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

A report by the French National Assembly's inquiry commission has found that one in six young people has stopped studying since the outbreak began and more than 50 percent are worried about their mental health.

Sandrine Morch, a lawmaker from the ruling LREM party, told the parliament that the deleterious effects of the pandemic and the confinement on a large number of young people were already there.

"Signals of distress and psychological suffering appeared already after the first confinement in the spring of 2020 was lifted. They are now evident," she warned.

Nightline, a student-run hotline for distressed students, says it has been receiving 40 percent more calls than before the pandemic. A survey conducted by the National Resource and Resilience Center of French universities found that almost 28 percent of students experienced a high level of anxiety after the first confinement, over 16 percent had severe depression and more than 11 percent reported suicidal thoughts.

The French Observatory of Student Life estimated in September that 31 percent of students showed signs of psychological distress.

Yves Van Laethem, the COVID-19 coordinator for the Belgian government, has told Sputnik that people in their teens to early 20s will be permanently marked by the health crisis ” the forced solitude and the absence of human contacts, which are formative at their age.

"Their generation has been accused in the summer of last year of being careless vectors of the virus, but with all the restrictions they live they are also a generation that is the most penalized by Covid," he said.

Without surprise, there has been an increase in addictive behavior: students smoke more, drink more alcohol, even though opportunities to drink with friends have nearly disappeared. Drug use is also on the rise.

Many poor students can only pay for their lodgings that they lease together with others by working odd jobs, often in black.

Viviane Devriendt, 22, a four-year Master in Law at a university in Brussels, told Sputnik she had lost her main source of income after a major cinema complex where she was employed as a declared student worker closed last year. She said her parents were helping but some of her friends were less fortunate.

"I have friends who study with me, that need to go to soup kitchens that give food free to the poor. Their parents don't have the money to help them more than they do, and they have to pay for their lodgings, their food, their transport, their courses. It is a lot," she said.

"The government helps the workers, even self-employed entrepreneurs whose shops are closed, but not the majority of students, who have to turn to their parents to make ends meet. Difficult and depressive," she added.

Universities and student associations across Europe have been giving out free toiletries, feminine hygiene products and food to students, because student work has all but disappeared.

French President Emmanuel Macron launched an initiative in July, called France Relance, to help students find a job in a depressed labor market.

The scheme rewarded companies with 4,000 Euros for recruiting a young person between August 2020 and February 2021.

Social isolation is probably the worst punishment for this age group. Students in Belgium have been learning from home since fall and are desperate to get hands-on experience.

Charles de Maizieres, a 23-year-old studying at UCLouvain university, has told Sputnik that it makes him mad to have to stay within the four walls.

"The worst is the lack of concentration. How do you switch from one course in distance learning to the second? Sometimes there are connection issues or the microphone is at a maximum and it is still a bit low. Enough to go mad at the end of the week!" he said.

"I am in my third year, so it is not a problem for me, but I imagine for the first-year students, the difficulty to relate to professors they have never seen but on screen, with limited help from assistants for their collective works; and then there is the issue of examinations on the internet. Last year we had huge problems since all students connected at the same time and the system bugged," he said.

Pierre Deroo, a 24-year-old veterinary student at the University of Liege, has told Sputnik that during internship they have many practical exercises, for example on how to deliver a calf, first with dummies and then for real.

"The tutorials were organized, then canceled, now they talk of restoring them again. The government can't give medium-term perspectives. It is month by month. I don't want a diploma on the cheap, with a lack of experience," he complained.

"These studies are not just theoretical, we must train as apprentices in the field. It makes us all nervous. We can only hope that the vaccination campaign starts for good and that we can then go back to normal courses and practical workshops. We badly need practical lessons," he added.

PRESSURE TO REOPEN UNIVERSITIES GROWING

There have been demonstrations across Europe demanding that universities be reopened. Petitions and open letters regularly question the need for strict lockdown measures.

Luc Descamps, a Belgian psychologist who heads Youth Center 'La Chaloupe' near Brussels, has told Sputnik he perceived a general tiredness in people aged 12-18, although children under 12 have been faced with unfair choices, such as having to pick only one outdoors activity.

"They should make themselves heard. They are real victims, robbed of their years. Their social relations ” let's not even speak of their love life ” is in tatters. They live in their room with their screen. Governments have exaggerated with the sanitary measures, really. They must urgently find their social links again. The climate is very bad," he said.

"What strikes me is that people who were youngsters during World War II ” whom we called to talk to youngsters of their experience ” tell them that it was different during the war, much less complicated, and they kept their social links. These don't exist anymore. We are in an emergency now, and must give back their life to our youth, to preserve their balance," he said.

In France, an Odoxa Dentsu Consulting survey for the French radio and Le Figaro found in November that 55 percent of the university population disapproved of the closure of universities. Eight out of 10 respondents called for flexibility, and 72 percent of students fear that their diploma will be less valuable.

On the bright side, another study conducted by the Elabe pollster among 18-24 year olds for the Cercle des Economistes concluded that students felt anxiety and weariness but, in the same proportions, optimism and were ready to take up any challenge.