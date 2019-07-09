REVIEW - Georgian Channel Suspends TV Anchor Over Anti-Putin Rant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A Georgian tv anchor was suspended for two months on Monday for swearing on air after his profanity-laced tirade against Russian President Vladimir Putin prompted an angry outcry in Moscow and Tbilisi.

Giorgi Gabunia made the profane attack in Sunday evening's "Post Scriptum" show on Rustavi 2, Georgia's main private channel, in which he addressed Putin in Russian.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Gabunia's outburst "unacceptable" and wrote it off as another manifestation of Russophobia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she simply saw it as "Georgia's problem."

The Russian parliament said it would debate economic measures against Georgia on Tuesday to respond to its "unfriendly actions," including to what the head of the lower-house foreign affairs committee Leonid Slutsky said was a "boorish incident on Rustavi 2."

Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has suggested opening a criminal case into the offending journalist and requesting his extradition.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze rushed to condemn Gabunia for swearing on camera, with Bakhtadze calling the rant a provocation against Georgia that put its security at risk.

The Rustavi 2 broadcaster said in a statement that the journalist failed to live up to its high standards. The channel's chief executive, Nika Gvaramia, criticized Gabunia for using obscene language but added he shared his stance.

Hundreds of Georgians rallied outside Rustavi 2's main office in Tbilisi on Sunday night to demand that the channel fire Gabunia. Some protesters threw eggs and bottles at the building. Rallies continued on Monday with further calls to sack the channel's senior executives.

Ties between Russia and Georgia worsened after the war of 2008. Massive protests broke out in Georgia's capital Tbilisi last month after a Russian lawmaker addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat. Clashes prompted Russia to stop air traffic to Georgia over security concerns.