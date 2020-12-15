Germany's handling of the second wave of COVID-19 transmissions have all but stripped it of the status as a shining example of pandemic handling and it's leadership can hardly claims its mantle as level-headed and stable stewards, with officials and experts railing against the lack of vision at the top of the country's decision-making chain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Germany's handling of the second wave of COVID-19 transmissions have all but stripped it of the status as a shining example of pandemic handling and it's leadership can hardly claims its mantle as level-headed and stable stewards, with officials and experts railing against the lack of vision at the top of the country's decision-making chain.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced a hard lockdown over the Christmas holidays, shutting down schools, non-essential businesses and placing limits on household gatherings from December 16 through January 10 with a limited easing between December 24 to 26. The announcement came amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 infections which the chancellor blamed on Christmas shopping.

On the day Merkel announced the lockdown, which gave citizens less than a three-day notice, Germany recorded nearly 18,000 new cases and 235 new deaths. The record for the highest number of cases was set on December 11 with over 29,000 cases, a few days prior, 622 people in Germany died from COVID-19 complications in one 24-hour period.

CONTRASTING THE FRENCH: HESITATION IS IRRESPONSIBLE

The announcement came after weeks of the medical community sounding the alarm over the health care system approaching capacity.

Chief of Germany's Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care & Emergency Medical Help (DIVI), Uwe Janssens, had taken to Twitter to push for taking immediate action ahead of the holiday season, as epidemiological policies take weeks to show effect.

"What are we waiting for?! Every additional day without thorough and sustainable lockdown measures costs lives. 30,000 new infections a day. Almost 600 corona deaths every day. In addition, the knowledge that even an immediate lockdown will not let the numbers drop significantly for two to three weeks. Hesitation and waiting for Christmas is almost irresponsible," Janssens said in an impassioned plea a day prior to Merkel's announcement.

According to DIVI's figures, 80 percent of intensive care beds in the country are occupied. Of the around 5,400 patients undergoing intensive care in Germany, around 4,000 were admitted with COVID-19, compared to 220 in early September.

France, which often contrasted Germany for floundering against the pandemic, sees its fortunes reversed, seeing a 39 percent reduction in intensive care patients in the first two weeks of December against Germany's 40 percent increase over the same period.

"This time, France did everything right and achieved impressive successes, while in Germany the momentum of the second wave has unfortunately not yet been broken," German Finance Minister Peter Altmaier told Handelsblatt newspaper last week.

LOSING THE GERMAN TOUCH: LACK OF STRATEGY AND PREDICTABILITY

France had been in hard lockdown mode since late October and has seen an average incidence rate fall from around 50,000 daily to around 10,000. Prime Minister Jean Castex earlier designated 5,000 daily cases as the target at which measures would begin to be eased.

Contrasting the French strategy, Merkel did not set a target for incidence rate but rather designated a time window for the lockdown, slightly less that one month.

Finance Minister Altamaier, who earlier praised the French example to whip up support for a German hard lockdown, in November seemingly predicted and warned against all the steps being taken by the Federal powers.

In an interview with another newspaper, Bild am Sonntag, Altmaier said that Germans should brace for months of lockdown to avoid harmful open-again-closed-again scenarios.

"We cannot afford a yo-yo shutdown with the economy constantly opening and closing," he told the newspaper.

Speaking during what has become known as Lockdown Light, Altmaier took a swipe at dubious measures the new hard lockdown is riddled with.

"If we don't want days with 50,000 new infections, as was the case in France a few weeks ago, we must see through this and not constantly speculate about which measures can be relaxed again," Altmaier said.

He added that all countries that lifted their restrictions too early have so far paid a high price in terms of human lives lost. This is a sentiment that Altmaier did not repeat in his Handelsblatt interview nearly a month later, when the December 15-January 10 lockdown was already in the works.

Christian Lindner, the leader of the opposition Free Democratic Party, has become one of the main voices calling for a long-term strategy in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no concept for the longer-term. This emergency lockdown has enormous, long-term costs. It has to be better balanced with social and economic considerations," Lindner told reporters after Merkel's announcements in the Bundestag Sunday.

In Lindner's view, predictability and level-headedness is key in keeping the population on your side when imposing tough measures.

"Predictability is essential. This back and forth confuses and demotivates the population," Lindner stressed.

Sebastian Munzenmaier, lawmaker and deputy chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group, told Sputnik that the latest lockdown highlights the extent of the government's myopia.

"This strict lockdown is a disaster for citizens and the German economy. It clearly shows that this government is tumbling from one week to the next with no concept or strategy," he told Sputnik, adding that measures should seek to avoid randomly paralyzing the country.

The young parliamentarian went on to draw a dire picture of the likely consequences of such drastic measures.

"A constantly recurring lockdown is neither a solution nor a strategy. Instead, we will soon see the consequences of this failed policy: waves of bankruptcies of unprecedented proportions, national debt for generations, the end of retail and inner cities as we know them, 'collateral damage' in the medical field and millions of livelihoods destroyed," Munzenmaier told Sputnik in an email.

The pandemic has left Merkel bereft of her key defining attribute as a politician and leader, predictability and stability, leaving Germans to wallow in the throes of a leadership that makes fateful decisions with less than three days notice.