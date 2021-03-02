REVIEW - Gorbachev Turns 90: Looking Back at Man Who Lost Soviet Empire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's landmark jubilee has become another opportunity for the world to reassess his complex legacy: while foreign leaders commend him for hugely contributing to world peace, his compatriots remain polarized over the man who helped the Germans reunite but lost his own empire in a quest to reform Soviet society.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM ACROSS WORLD

Gorbachev turned 90 on March 2, but congratulations started pouring in from Monday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was among the first to wish the ex-Soviet leader a happy birthday, commending his role in Germany's reunification.

"With your political actions, but also your trust in a united Germany, you have made a decisive contribution to the peaceful end of the division of the European continent. You know that you have many friends in Germany. You should also know that we, the Germans, will be eternally grateful for your invaluable contribution to the peaceful unity of Germany," Steinmeier said in a congratulatory message.

He stressed that tackling "increasingly visible alienation" between Germany and Russia is as important and relevant now as in the days of Gorbachev. Chancellor Angela Merkel followed suit on Tuesday, thanking Gorbachev for contribution to "achieving the German unity."

US President Joe Biden, in turn, lauded Gorbachev for disarmament policy and courage to "make the tough, albeit necessary, decisions" that "have made the world a safer place."

"On behalf of the American people, I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of your 90th birthday, a tremendous milestone in your storied life. Your commitment to freedom and your courage over the decades to make the tough, albeit necessary, decisions have made the world a safer place and continue to be a source of inspiration. It is my sincere hope that the five-year extension of New START is proof that the United States and Russia can continue to work together as we jointly carry on your legacy," Biden said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted Gorbachev's "tireless commitment" to opening up Soviet society, calling it "an example to us all."

"I, and the British people, remain in admiration of the courage and integrity you showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion," his message read.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also joined the marathon to congratulate the "great statesman, Nobel prize winner and patriot, who opened up his country and made a huge contribution to east-west relations and world peace."

Among other world leaders who have extended their best wishes to Gorbachev are Italian President Sergio Mattarella, ex-Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez and former Polish President Lech Walesa.

RUSSIANS STILL AT ODDS ABOUT GORBACHEV

The top Russian leadership has also given Gorbachev credit as the one who set in motion a spate of profound changes in the country and the world.

"Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of your remarkable 90th birthday. You rightfully belong to the galaxy of bright and extraordinary people, outstanding statespeople of our times who have had a significant impact on the course of national and global history," President Vladimir Putin said in his message.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also sent his greetings, noting that Gorbachev "has gone down in history and become the epitome of global changes not only in our country, but also the world."

National pollster VTsIOM, meanwhile, published a fresh insight into how Russians assess Gorbachev's legacy.

According to the poll, 30 years on since the Soviet collapse, 51 percent of Russians believe that the last USSR leader did think about the good of the country, but made a number of blunders in reforming the union, which ultimately led to its collapse.

Another 22 percent see him as a criminal who maliciously and deliberately destroyed the superpower, while 11 percent deem him a brave man who was not afraid of taking responsibility and carrying out needed reforms. A further 3 percent said something else, and 13 percent did not provide a clear answer on how they feel about Gorbachev.

In total, 51 percent of respondents believe that Gorbachev has done more harm than good to the country, with only 7 percent feeling the opposite. Thirty-two percent see both good and harm in his legacy, and 10 percent have no clear opinion.

The findings also showed that the one-third of Russians ” 36 percent, up from the 24 percent in 2019, ” blame Gorbachev for the Soviet collapse.

Another 7 percent believe that he acted to please America and Western countries, but not in the interests of the USSR. The same percentage of people hold him accountable for ruining the economy. Five percent bash his botched anti-alcohol campaign, and 4 percent feel that the perestroika and his other policies were wrong in principle.

A whopping 37 percent were unable to say anything positive about his legacy. The others mentioned glasnost and freedom of speech (9 percent), perestroika (4 percent), development of international relations (3 percent) among good things.

Gorbachev was at the helm of the Soviet Union between 1985 and 1991, spearheading Perestroika, the policy of restructuring the Soviet Union's political and economic life. In December 1991, he resigned as the last president of the Soviet Union after the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus signed the Belavezha Accords proclaiming the end of the USSR.

The ex-Soviet leader has become a sort of pioneer in Russian history: he left politics when he was just 60 years old, but has continued to remain relatively active in public life.

After resigning, he established his International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies, also known as Gorbachev Foundation; and environmentalist organization Green Cross International.

In his most bizarre legacy after the presidency, he starred in a 1997 Pizza Hut commercial and a 2007 Louis Vuitton advertisement, triggering another wave of the backslash.

Pavel Palazhchenko, Gorbachev's interpreter from 1985-1991 and the press director at the Gorbachev Foundation, explained to Sputnik that it was a way to raise funds for the ex-president's public and charity projects, including those aiming to help children with leukemia.

In 1999, Gorbachev's beloved wife died after the years-long battle with leukemia.

On the eve of his 90th birthday, Gorbachev shared his thoughts about the latest global developments. He, in particular, told Sputnik that the world should act as one to tackle the nuclear issue.

The ex-Soviet leader also expressed his full support for Moscow offering Washington a chance to reaffirm that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," a principle proclaimed by Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan at the Geneva summit in 1985.

Speaking about the pandemic, Gorbachev said that he was glad to see the prowess of Russian science, which has resulted in the development of three domestic coronavirus vaccines. He also called for the world to abandon political games and join hands in the face of the virus.