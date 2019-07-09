REVIEW - Greek Media Hail New Democracy for Dominating Snap Vote

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Greek media have called the outcome of Sunday's snap parliamentary elections an "absolute domination" of the New Democracy party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis and predicted big changes.

With 99.83 percent of ballots counted, conservatives are poised to win the race with 39.85 percent of the vote and get 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature, unseating the left-wing Syriza coalition which is on 31.53 percent.

Other political forces that will end up with seats in parliament include the center-left Movement for Change with 22 seats, the Communist Party with 15 seats, right-wing Greek Solution with 10 seats and left-wing MeRA25 with nine seats. Ultra-right Golden Dawn has failed to clear the 3 percent threshold and will not be in parliament.

Front pages of all Greek newspapers on Monday were dedicated to the results of the elections.

The Ta Nea daily came out with "Absolute Domination" in its headline. It lauded Kyriakos Mitsotakis' victory as strategic and described him as an "omnipotent prime minister for four years" who promised to live up to the nation's hopes.

"[Outgoing Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras's regime fell. He is looking for something that will allure the people as he going into opposition... The Greeks have turned their backs on filth, lies and communality," it claimed.

Ta Nea said that MeRA25 party's entry into parliament was a personal success of its leader, former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, and that Golden Dawn's failure came as a surprise.

The Ethnos newspaper wrote that Mitsotakis had a "clear path" ahead of him. It added that Tsipras "survived" the elections, which exposed the need for change in Syriza. The newspaper also noted the defeat of the "neo-Nazi" Golden Dawn and a "record number" of voters who abstained ” 42 percent.

"The country is in the hands of Mitsotakis," the Democracy newspaper said, calling his win "impressive." It pointed out that Tispras called his defeat a "temporary setback" and called Golden Dawn's failure shocking. It was equally surprised by the fact that Greek Solution made it to parliament.

Phileleftheros newspaper said that Mitsotakis' triumph was "an opportunity for the country."

The Kathimerini newspaper heralded the arrival of a two-party system in Greece, with Syriza as "the second pole," despite its failure and loss of votes.

It also described New Democracy's triumph at the ballot box as "a strong mandate for big changes" and placed a special emphasis on Mitsotakis' promise to unite the Greeks.

"New Democracy has secured a majority, which allows it to rule for four years.

It has secured a majority, which sends a message inside and outside Greece that the country can get on the track of political stability," the editorial said.

The nation may have turned the page on July 8, entering a new historical cycle of national transformation, the outlet predicted.

Efimerida ton Syntakton summed up the results of the vote as "the right returned, Syriza remained strong." According to the newspaper, the country goes back to a two-party system. "Finally, the Nazis from Golden Dawn are outside the parliament," the newspaper added.

Eleftheros Typos warned said "the end of Syriza has come, while Tsipras has announced the emergence of a new Pasok," the once-popular socialist movement in Greece.

Tsipras said after the election results were announced he would make every effort to turn Syriza and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament into a large progressive democratic party that will help shape Greece's present and future.

"The leftist are here, with the head up high to fight for a new day to come," the Syriza-aligned newspaper Avgi wrote.

The newspaper downplayed the loss of votes, saying Syriza's support diminished by only 4 percentage points since the 2015 elections. It won 35.46 percent of the vote and 145 seats four years ago, while New Democracy was on 28.09 percent with 75 seats.

Rizospastis, the official newspaper of the Greek Communist Party, promised the far-left would take on the government in the interest of the people.

The Naftemporiki financial newspaper noted that Mitsotakis had received a "strong mandate" to conduct economic reforms that would soon be put to vote in parliament.

"The New Democracy government is preparing to submit fourteen bills to support people with low and median income, small and medium-sized enterprises, market expansion," the newspaper said.

Mitsotakis promised to renegotiate terms of Greece's deal with international creditors to allow more money be reinvested into the country. The paper said the talks were expected to begin immediately.

"There is no doubt that the cost of these measures is high, given their implementation will require more than 6 billion Euros [$6.7 billion] in the first year... It is not yet known, what the Brussels response will be if they [New Democracy] do not agree to begin discussions on reducing the Primary surplus to at least 2.5 percent of the GDP," the newspaper speculated.

The elections were the first since Greece exited a bailout scheme last summer after more than a decade of austerity, which led to painful cuts, tax hikes and violent protests.