REVIEW - Highlights of 1st Day of G20 Summit in Osaka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) World leaders wrapped up on Friday the first day of meetings at the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened the first session of the summit by calling on leaders to deliver a strong message to maintain "free, fair and non-discriminatory" trade.

The world leaders attended a working lunch and a dinner to sum up the day before they reconvene on Saturday for the second day of the summit.

During the first day, the leaders focused on global economy, trade and investment, as well as current trends in digital economy and artificial intelligence, among other key issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a series of meetings with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the summit, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.

At talks with Ramaphosa, Putin stressed the importance of developing multi-dimensional relations between Moscow and the South Africa and invited Ramaphosa to attend the first Russia-Africa summit, which will be hosted by the Russian resort city of Sochi in October. The South African leader accepted the invitation, according to the Kremlin.

At the meeting with May, the sides exchanged opinions on the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Iran. The UK prime minister also raised the issue of the attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal last year, which resulted in the bilateral relations' de facto suspension.

"It was a meeting after a long break, it began in a one-on-one format, in the presence of interpreters only. In this format, [Prime] Minister May was talking about the Skripal case, she raised this issue. [May] received the necessary answers from the Russian president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

France's Macron, on his part, also suggested discussing the same key international issues - Ukraine, Syria and Iran - as well as bilateral relations with reference to Putin's visit to Versailles two years ago and his trip to St. Petersburg last year.

The Russian president also invited Macron to visit Russia to partake in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

With Moon, Putin discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation and topical regional issues following a series of reciprocal visits by senior Russian and South Korean officials this year, the Kremlin said.

Finally, Putin's talks with the US president focused on China, Syria, strategic stability and disarmament, according to Peskov.

"[The meeting] was rather intensive in terms of issues discussed. Of course, time limits did not allow for an in-depth discussion on the issues that were touched upon. Nevertheless, they spoke about the state of the bilateral relations in the economy and trade, which in no way corresponds to the potential of our two countries," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman described the Putin-Trump meeting as positive and showing trend for improving dialogue, despite some differences the two sides had.

Trump, on his part, said the meeting with Putin was "very good."

BRICS TALKS AND RUSSIA-INDIA-CHINA MEETING

The leaders of the five BRICS member states, which are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, met in Osaka before the start of the summit to discuss international trade, global development as well as key international issues, including the fight against terrorism, Syrian conflict and ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

According to the Russian president, BRICS meetings, traditionally held ahead of G20 summits, helped member states coordinate their positions and demonstrate the efficiency of the BRICS strategic partnership.

Putin, together with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, also attended an informal meeting in the so-called Russia-India-China format to exchange views on topical security, economic and political issues.

LEADERS EXPECTED TO ISSUE FINAL DECLARATION AT END OF G20 SUMMIT

Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash has described the work on G20 documents as complicated, but said the summit is likely to end with a final declaration published.

The summit in Osaka is taking place amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran in the middle East and the US-China trade dispute.

Japan is hosting the meeting on Friday and Saturday for the first time since the G20 inaugural meeting convened in Berlin 20 years ago in response to the series of financial crises that hit emerging markets back in the late 1990s.