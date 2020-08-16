UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

REVIEW: Hundreds Protest Outside Belrusian State Broadcaster's Office

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

REVIEW: Hundreds Protest Outside Belrusian State Broadcaster's Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Hundreds of Belarusian protesters angered by the post-vote crackdown gathered outside the public broadcaster BT's headquarters in Minsk on Saturday to protest state media coverage of anti-government rallies.

Demonstrators chanted "Stop lying," "Tell the truth" and "We are peaceful," and demanded that the National State tv and Radio Company show what was going on at Minsk's detention center, where some of the detained protesters are being held.

The rally was timed to a meeting of BT's senior staff with the presidential spokeswoman, Natalia Eismont, and the speaker of the parliament's upper house, Natalia Kochanova.

A television producer, who spoke to reporters waiting outside the BT's office, said that the two officials discussed with media workers how protests that erupted across the country after Sunday's election should be covered.

A dozen BT members were seen walking out of the meeting in protest.

Several journalists said they would quit working for the broadcaster. Natalia Bibikova, a prominent anchor at two of the BT's news channels, said employees were planning to go on strike on Monday.

A Sputnik correspondent said special police forces were positioned in the building's hall in case protesters would try to break in, but there were no clashes. A white-red-white banner of the opposition was hung at the entrance.

Former presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriyev and Maria Kolesnikova, a close ally of President Alexander Lukashenko's main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, were spotted in the crowd.

"People working on TV, speak the truth. It is not hard. We will stand by you," Kolesnikova said.

The crowd agreed to gather outside the broadcaster's office again on Sunday. They piled placards, flowers and lighted candles at the entrance before leaving. The people said they were ready to protest every day until their demands were met.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Parliament Company Minsk Turkish Lira Sunday Media TV Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

30 minutes ago

Manchester City battle Lyon for place in semi-fina ..

2 hours ago

FPCCI organizes webinar on e-Commerce

1 hour ago

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

3 hours ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

3 hours ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.