REVIEW - Iran Strikes US Bases in Iraq in Revenge for Soleimani Death, Trump Says 'All is Well'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US military and coalition personnel early on Wednesday local time in response to the killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

The attacks targeted the Ain Al Assad airbase and a facility in Erbil. According to the Pentagon, the bases were hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles. Iraq, in turn, said that Iran had fired 22 missiles, with 17 of them landing on Ain Al Assad base and five on the facility in Erbil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated the attacks had been carried out in self-defense and were in line with the UN Charter.

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The Iranian missile attack, codenamed "Martyr Soleimani" was carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) exactly at 1:20 a.m. local time (21:50 Tuesday GMT) ” the time when its Quds Force commander, Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei coordinated the attacks on the US facilities from the operations headquarters.

The IRGC, of which the Quds Force is a part, warned of more attacks should the US retaliate. They also pledged to strike any country that would provide its territory for a US attack against Iran. In addition, the IRGC advised Americans to call back their troops "to avoid risking their lives."

Immediate reports say that there were no US casualties in the attack, however, Washington has said that the assessment is still underway.

The IRGC, meanwhile, stated that initial information confirmed "great losses" at the Ain Al Assad airbase, even though "the US is trying to hide the facts."

A source in the IRGC later said that the revenge attacks had left at least 80 US soldiers killed and some 200 others injured.

Iraq, which earlier harshly condemned the Soleimani killing and asked US-led coalition troops to leave the country, has said that there were no casualties among its troops as a result of the Iranian attack. The Danish and Norwegian armed forces, whose soldiers stationed at the Ain Al Assad base as part of the international coalition fighting the Islamic State (terror group, banned in Russia), also reported that none of their staffers was injured or killed in the attack. Canada announced that all its personnel were safe and accounted for.

Almost immediately after Iran's revenge attack, US President Donald Trump called a White House meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

CNN initially reported that the president was preparing to address the nation, but the plans were ultimately scrapped. Trump's spokeswoman later denied that any address had been planned, slamming the media for what she described as irresponsible approaches.

Following the White House meeting, Trump reacted to the strikes in quite an untypical manner - "All is well!" - and pledging that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now," he tweeted late on Tuesday. "So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

The ball is thus now in Trump's court since Iran said that it had completed its retribution operation but would respond to any US retaliation. Now, the American president is to decide whether he will resort to further escalation or will try to avert it.

The US Federal Aviation Authority, meanwhile, banned flights over the Persian Gulf due to the "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" amid escalating military activities in the region.