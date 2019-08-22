REVIEW - Issue of G7 Reintegrating Russia Sparks Discussion Ahead of Biarritz Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Ahead of the G7 summit in the French seaside resort of Biarritz, US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of returning Russia to the format, triggering a new wave of discussions on the issue.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he would support Russia's possible return to the G7, which will turn it into G8 again, as there were a lot of matters that should be discussed with Moscow.

Another signal was sent by French leader Emmanuel Macron when he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit France several days before the summit's start.

The leaders of the world's seven largest economies ” the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada ” will gather at Biarritz for their annual summit from August 24-26.

The European Union does not seem to be as optimistic about the possible restoration of the G8 format as Trump.

"The EU's position is clear and is fully in line with the Declaration of G7 Leaders at The Hague on 24 March 2014. To recall, G7 leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and suspended their participation in the G8 until Russia changes course and the environment comes back to where the G8 is able to have a meaningful discussion," a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik, asked about the prospects for restoring the G8.

The Belgian government refused to give any comments on the matter when asked the same question by Sputnik.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the possible return to the G8 format was linked to progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Filip Dewinter, a member of the Belgian parliament for the right-wing Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest), told Sputnik that the G7 would not be able to make any serious decisions without Russian participation.

"Don't expect anything serious out of the G7, except demonstrations of the extreme Left, of the Yellow Vests, of the black blocs, and of the Greens! Poor Biarritz! My only hope is that they decide to invite Vladimir Putin at the next edition in the USA in 2020," Dewinter said.

French lawmaker from Les Republicains (The Republicans) party Jacques Myard believed that the sanctions against and isolation of Russia are not effective, and called for the restoration of the G8 format.

"Keeping Russia in a ghetto of sanctions is also pushing it into the arms of Beijing, whose aggressive excesses are increasingly visible in the Hong Kong crisis. Let's face realities. The G7 must welcome Russia again and become the G8 again!" Myard said.

Armin-Paulus Hampel, a member of the German parliament from the Alternative for Germany party, did not directly call for reintegrating Russia in the G8 format but rather criticized his government for refraining from taking steps toward reconciling with Moscow.

"Macron calls Russia a 'European power.' And Putin thanked him for agreeing to Russia's return to the Council of Europe. They speak of dialogue on Ukraine in the so-called 'Normandy format,' i.e. with the participation of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine. Excellent, but where is Germany?! A real shame," Hampel told Sputnik.

Dewinter criticized the G7 for losing its global nature due to the absence of such major actors as China and Russia.

"The G7 is visibly a club representing the old Liberal democracy and the globalists who have de-industrialized Europe. The format has no geopolitical relevance anymore, in the absence of China and Russia, the two superpowers which are not even invited, contrary to India, invited at the last minute," the lawmaker said.

Another problem the G7 has is its lack of unity between leaders involved in the group, according to Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament for France's National Rally party.

"On one side, you have the old liberal globalists, such as Macron, Merkel, [Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau, [Prime Minister Pedro] Sanchez for Spain, and on the other, you have the new breed of leaders, such as Trump, [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson, [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo] Abe, or the Italians, unfortunately absent [over collapse of the ruling coalition]. Their positions are miles apart, on all the main topics: trade and the economy, migration, inequalities," Lebreton said.

The lawmaker added that these leaders would not be able to reach consensus on key issues.

Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014 after being accused of meddling in Ukrainian internal affairs in the wake of Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia and the eruption of the military conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Russia has refuted the accusations.

Commenting on the situation, Putin said in 2014 that it was impossible to isolate Russia. He expressed a hope that common sense would prevail and that Western countries would realize the need to improve ties with Moscow.

Earlier this year, another international platform, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in its June session after restoring its rights, thus taking a step toward improving f its relations with Moscow, which also deteriorated in 2014.