REVIEW - Italy Raises Fines for Migrant Rescue Ships to Stop Smugglers From Profiteering on Crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Italy has ultimately passed the bill threatening migrant rescue ships with massive fines for unauthorized entry to its ports after EU neighbors remained deaf to its multiple calls for a joint response to the rescue vessel crisis, which, according to Rome, has been to a large extent fueled by human traffickers.

On Monday, the Italian government secured a victory in the upper house of the parliament in a 160-57 vote on a decree that increased maximum penalties for migrant rescue ships if they enter the country's territorial waters without permission to 1 million Euros ($1.1 million). The bill, which also allows for the ships to be impounded, had been earlier passed by the lower house.

The latest vote was the last major decision of this session before the parliament broke for summer recess earlier on Wednesday.

Following the vote, exultant Matteo Salvini, a deputy prime minister and the Lega party leader, declared: "Italy cannot be Europe's refugee camp. Our coalition government has passed a decisive test. I thank the Italians and the Blessed Virgin Mary!"

SALVINI'S GUERRILLA AGAINST MIGRATION

Since the migration crisis broke out in 2015, Italy ” one of the main entry points to Europe for undocumented migrants fleeing hostilities and poverty in the middle East and North Africa ” has indeed been crying for help from Brussels.

The European Union has, however, failed to change the Dublin regulation, which stipulates that migrants must ask for asylum in the first country of arrival. EU nations could not agree either on sharing tens of thousands of migrants among each other, as the national governments were afraid of antagonizing their own population who oppose open-door migration policies.

After the coalition government comprising the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Eurosceptic Lega party came to power in Italy after the March 2018 parliamentary elections, Rome has taken a tough stance on undocumented migration, repeatedly closing national ports to migrant rescue vessels.

Salvini, in particular, targeted the NGOs, who, at times in radio contact with human traffickers, collect migrants from unsafe packed vessels just off the coasts of North Africa and bring them to Europe.

In one of the latest developments, when German humanitarian group Sea-Eye announced that one of its rescue ships, Alan Kurdi, had picked up 65 people off Libya's coast, Salvini stated: "the German NGO can choose between Tunisia and Germany to disembark them."

Though the results of the March 2018 elections gave M5S more seats, fresh polls indicate that Lega, which dropped the word "Northern" from its name in that vote to appeal to all Italians, has become increasingly popular, with Salvini seen as a minister who finally walks the talk in terms of fighting undocumented migration.

A poll by the Winpoll institute, published in the daily Il Sole 24 Ore on August 2, for instance, put the level of support for Salvini's party at 39 percent, making it Italy's first party with more than double its share of vote in last year's elections.

The party's concerns are also focused on the 690,000 migrants who have arrived by boat to Italy since 2013, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa. Most do not have papers and are still in the country. Migration study foundation ISMU estimates there are some 500,000 people living in Italy illegally, among them rejected asylum seekers and those who have outstayed their visas.

The Italian government puts the cost of taking migrants in at tens of billions of euros spent on accommodation, sea rescue and medical assistance.

NO BOATS = NO DROWNINGS AT SEA?

Migration, meanwhile, has been a cause of friction between the two coalition partners. Yet, even though five M5S senators had abstained from voting, Salvini did secure the required support for his bill.

Along with hiking maximum fines for ships that enter Italian waters without authorization to 1 million euros from the previous 50,000, the bill allows for boats to be impounded if their captains ignore orders to stay away from ports.

The measures are meant to put an end to the situation when judges immediately free the captains disembarking migrants without permission, as was the case with German captain Carola Rackete, who docked the Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship at Lampedusa in June to disembark 42 passengers while defying the Italian government ban and hitting a patrol boat.

A judge in Agrigento used that story as an opportunity to disavow Salvini and set Rackete free immediately. The interior minister quickly denounced the judge.

Marco Zanni, a European Parliament member from Lega and the head of the Identity and Democracy group in the EU legislature, expressed confidence that, with the new bill, unauthorized entry of rescue ships to Italian ports would be "finished."

"You remember the story of the 'Aquarius' [a stranded NGO ship that made headlines in Europe last year] that lost its Gibraltar and then Panama flag for lying about the role of the ship.

It was chartered by the French NGO 'SOS MÃ©diterranÃ©e.' The same people now want to start again with a new ship, the Ocean Viking, financed notably by the George Soros foundation, to get the illegal migrants, delivered from the hands of the human traffickers on the shores of North Africa," Zanni told Sputnik.

The lawmaker hopes that such vessels will now be more careful and will not come into Italian territorial waters.

"We will not tolerate any provocation. Zero boats = zero drownings at sea," he concluded.

TIME FOR EU TO STOP 'HYPOCRISY'

Theo Francken, a Belgian lawmaker and former state secretary for asylum and migration, similarly welcomes Rome's steps.

"Finally, thanks to the Italian government and particularly Matteo Salvini, measures are taken to close the gates of Europe to illegal migration. As I wrote in my book 'Continent Without Borders,' this could not continue like that, if only for the thousands of poor migrants drowning at sea. They should not try the crossing," Francken told Sputnik.

Citing last year's row between Rome and Paris, he also stressed that Europe must stop "hypocrisy" with regard to the migration crisis.

"France cannot criticize the Italian government for refusing to see migrants disembark in its ports and at the same time refuse to take in more migrants. The violent row last year between president [Emmanuel] Macron of France, practically accusing Salvini of being the heir of fascism during a speech in Brittany, and the strong answer of Salvini to Macron, advising him to open the border between France and Italy in Ventimiglia to the thousands of Africans trying to go to France before judging others, was the epitome of the incapacity of the European Union to solve the problem of unwanted immigration," the politician pointed out.

He also backed Salvini's initiative to set up centers for processing asylum claims outside Europe and expressed hope that the next European Commission would be "more realistic and efficient than the present one."

The European Commission, in turn, has already vowed to check whether Italy's new decree complies with EU laws.

The UN Refugee Agency has taken a harsher tone, saying that NGO services became invaluable after EU rescue operations all but stopped and therefore should not be "criminalized or stigmatized."

While opposing heavy sanctions against NGOs, Claude Moniquet, the president of Belgium's new Liberal Democrats party, agrees that the action in the Mediterranean "effectively and indirectly helps criminal networks that exploit the misery of migrants and make them risk their lives."

"However, in our view, the solution lies more in the early detection of departures (which is technically possible, inter alia, by satellite and human intelligence) and the blocking of boats brought back to their ports of origin and by heavy and effective sanctions against smugglers. Sea rescues must be abandoned," Moniquet told Sputnik.

He also added that liberal democratic forces like his own party wire actually "open to the reception of true political refugees," but not to rampant economic migration.

With regard to mass migration due to "political situations and occasional crises" such as in Syria, the expert believes, it would be more reasonable to create refugee "hotspots" near their country of their origin, so that they could return home once the crisis ends.

"For the rest, we are in favour of an economically chosen immigration, limited to quotas by nations of origin, and the interests of the economy of European countries. It is obvious that the majority or a very large number of people trying to cross the Mediterranean are fake political refugees but real economic migrants, not chosen. They have no place among us, and whatever our opinion of the Italian Government may be, we cannot criticize Italy on this point," Moniquet suggested.

WHERE WILL NGO SHIPS NOW HEAD TO?

If the docking of NGO ships in Italian ports ceases completely, a question arises where the NGOs will head to. Another closest European country in the region is Malta. The island can expect a brutal influx of arrival of migrants, but Malta too has toughened its talk and wants - before any disembarkation - to have the certainty that migrants will be then hosted by other European countries.

A possible option for NGOs willing to continue their activities in Mediterranean waters will be to take the direction of Spanish or French ports. Both countries are governed by left or center-left governments.

France is, however, protected by distance, with its ports being far from zones where the migrant boats are intercepted, off the African coast. Spain, meanwhile, has recently been working to reduce migrant arrivals, maintaining close operation on the issue with Morocco.

As for Greece, the fear is that the crossings from the Turkish coast will start again as Ankara threatens Europe to stop stemming migration flows amid the current cooling of ties.