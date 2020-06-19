REVIEW - Latest Pedophilia Scandal to Hit Europe Causes Outrage in Germany

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The latest pedophilia scandal to hit Europe has caused outrage in Germany after it was revealed that the authorities in Berlin permitted known child abusers to act as foster parents for homeless children in the German capital for three decades.

These findings came to light this past week after researchers at the University of Hildesheim published a report into influential psychology professor Helmut Kentler, who argued in the 1960s and 1970s that pedophiles could potentially be good parents for homeless children.

Kentler's ideology influenced the authorities in West Berlin and the practice allegedly took place from 1969 to 2003. Victims of the experiment have since come forward, although the statute of limitations for Kentler's actions has expired, preventing those affected from receiving compensation. The psychologist died in 2008.

"According to Kentler himself, there were three foster homes near Berlin Zoologischer Garten station belonging to caretakers who had been convicted of sexual assaults on minors. Young runaways were placed in their care in the awareness and even with the intention that the runaways and adult men would have sexual 'contacts'," the University of Hildesheim report reads.

Researchers, who first published findings on Kentler in 2016, found that the pedophilia network extended to leading universities, the Berlin Senate administration, and local youth organizations, all of which accepted, supported, and defended pedophilia.

The current Berlin senator for youth and children Sandra Scheeres called the findings "shocking and horrifying," as quoted by Germany's public DW broadcaster.

LATEST IN STRING OF HISTORIC PEDOPHILIA SCANDALS

The Kentler Project is one of a string of historic pedophilia cases in Europe that have come to light in recent years and not the first to shock Germany. Alongside the instances of child abuse within the Catholic Church, a number of high-profile cases have made headlines over the last two decades.

In the late 1990s, former students at Germany's Odenwald School, a private boarding school based in the rural settlement of Heppenheim, came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against former headteacher Gerold Becker. In the years that followed, as many as 165 former students said they were subjected to sexual abuse at the school, which closed in 2015.

As recently as June 6, German police reported that a child abuse ring in the city of Munster had been infiltrated, resulting in the arrests of 11 people. According to investigators, the victims were aged five, 10, and 12 years old.

The United Kingdom is still reeling from the scandal involving former children's television presenter Jimmy Savile, who worked for the state broadcaster BBC. Hundreds of victims came forward with historic allegations of abuse against the former tv presenter, who was knighted in 1990 for his charity work, after his death in 2011.

In France, writer Gabriel Matzneff and politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit continue to shape public opinion despite their public writings on the topic of pedophilia.

According to Jean-Yves Hayez, a professor of child psychiatry at Belgium's UCLouvain university, these historic cases of pedophilia have their roots in the student revolts of 1968 that swept through Europe.

"It is true that after the student revolt of 1968, a large anarchic and radical movement refused many laws of society, including the prohibition of this form of sexuality," Hayez told Sputnik.

Commenting on the allegations levied against Kentler and the Berlin authorities, Hayez said that placing vulnerable children in the foster care of known pedophiles is simply unacceptable.

"This psychologist who placed children with pedophiles has a perverse approach. He was responsible for protecting these children. Even if a psychologist is not necessarily there to be the guardian of social order ... this it is not acceptable," the academic said.

The scandals that took place in Munster and Berlin have triggered outrage in Germany. Vice-leader of the Free Democratic Party Katja Suding has called on the government to bolster educational work and to increase staffing numbers in youth welfare officers to prevent future cases.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker Mariana Harder-Kuhnel told Sputnik that the recent abuse scandals must raise alarm within the whole country.

"The current abuse scandals of Munster and Berlin must ” like so many abuse cases before ” ring an alarm bell for all of us," Harder-Kuhnel told Sputnik.

The German legal system has often given lenient prison sentences to perpetrators of child abuse. Two men who carried out decades of abuse at a campsite in North Rhine-Westphalia were only jailed for a combined 25 years when they were sentenced in September 2019.

Harder-Kuhnel stated that the German judicial system needed to be tougher on pedophiles.

"Child sexual abuse is murder of the children's soul and must be punished correspondingly hard. Too often, our justice system protects perpetrators rather than protect the victims," the AfD lawmaker remarked.

While incarcerated, prison workers and psychiatric professionals make significant efforts to rehabilitate child abusers, although Harder-Kuhnel stated that more needed to be done to help the victims.

"The re-socialization of the perpetrators gives them too much. The victims of these crimes get nothing. The victims are mentally stressed if they know that the perpetrators are released and allowed to walk free. That is unworthy for a constitutional state and for the AfD it is totally unacceptable. We demand stricter penalties and a zero-tolerance policy towards child molesters," the AfD lawmaker commented.

In order for these stricter penalties to be handed out, Harder-Kuhnel said that the police needed more powers to crack down on child abusers and detain them for longer.

"Child abuse is a crime. The legal minimum penalties must be increased. Child pornography must be considered the same as sexual abuse itself. In Germany, economic criminals are often punished with tougher sentences than a pedophile child molester. We have lost our moral compass! We must strengthen the police with more staff and the latest technology," the Bundestag member said.

In a report released on Thursday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) noted that increasing numbers of minors are being subject to sexual exploitation online, as one billion children across the globe face physical, sexual, or psychological violence each year.

UNICEF stated that less than half of the world's countries are enforcing tough laws to protect children against all forms of violence.