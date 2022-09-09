UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

REVIEW - Leaders of Latin American Countries Express Condolences on Death of Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The leaders of the countries of Central and South America, including Mexico, Argentina, Honduras, Ecuador, and others, expressed on Thursday their condolences in connection with the death of the UK Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.

Argentina also expressed condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Government of the Argentine Republic expresses its sorrow at her death and supports the British people and her family in this moment of pain," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister of Honduras Enrique Reina also sent condolences to the people and the government of the UK.

"Our sincere condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and a message of solidarity to her family," Reina said on Twitter.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said that he was frustrated by the news of the death of the UK Queen and expressed his condolences to her family, people and government.

"Saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose long life and dedication to the service of her people have gone down in history as exemplary reign, I express my condolences to her children and grandchildren, the royal family, the government, and the people of the United Kingdom," Lasso said on Twitter.

President of Paraguay Marito Abdo said that Elizabeth II will always be remembered for her great service.

"From Paraguay, we express our condolences to the Royal family, government, and people of the UK on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who will always be remembered for her great service," Abdo said on Twitter.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also expressed condolences to the people of the UK.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British monarch. We express our condolences to the royal family, the United Kingdom, and the British people," Maduro said on Twitter.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry said that the leadership of Elizabeth II at critical moments would be always remembered.

"Colombia joins in our condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her leadership in decisive moments in modern history will have a special place in our memory. We express our support to the Royal family and the British people at this time of mourning," the ministry said in a statement.

Panamanian President Nito Cortizo remembered that Elizabeth II had visited his country 60 years ago.

"I express my deepest condolences to the Royal family, the British people, and the Commonwealth on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who honored Panama during a historic state visit six decades ago," Cortizo said on Twitter.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96.

