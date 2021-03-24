Israel's ruling Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is on the top of the ongoing fourth unprecedented parliamentary elections that Israel has held in around two years, as 80 percent of the ballots have been counted, however, it is still unclear if Netanyahu succeeds to gain a 61-seat majority to form a coalition

MOSCOW/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Israel's ruling Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is on the top of the ongoing fourth unprecedented parliamentary elections that Israel has held in around two years, as 80 percent of the ballots have been counted, however, it is still unclear if Netanyahu succeeds to gain a 61-seat majority to form a coalition.

Since Tuesday, Israel is wrapped in the election process judging the fate of the country's national legislature, the Knesset, as the 23rd parliament convocation was automatically dissolved in late December after failing to pass the 2020 state budget on time.

According to various exit polls and data provided by the central election committee, Likud has received from 30-31 seats, as slightly over 87 percent of the vote has already been counted. The Yesh Atid largest opposition party chaired by Yair Lapid comes in second place with 18 seats, while ultra-Orthodox religious political party Shas ranks third with 9.

The centrist Blue and White political alliance of Defense Minister Benny Gantz has received 8 mandates; Naftali Bennett's Yamina, religious conservative alliance United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu and Labor � 7; Gideon Saar's newly-formed Tikva Hadasha (New Hope), the Joint Arab List and Religious Zionism � 6; left-wing Meretz and Mansour Abbas' the United Arab List (UAL; Ra'am) Muslim party got 5.

So far, the anti-Netanyahu bloc of left, right and centrist factions has gained 55 seats, while the pro-prime minister union consisting of Likud, Shas, UTJ and Religious Zionism has achieved from 55 to 57 seats in line with various vote data.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the UAL and Bennett's Yamina have yet to declare their support for either bloc. In case the Yamina party joins the pro-Netanyahu alliance, the latter may secure the necessary 61-seat majority to form a new coalition government, but the matter remains questionable.

Shortly after the release of an exit poll by the official KAN broadcaster late on Tuesday, Netanyahu thanked fellow citizens for the "huge victory" in the elections. He pointed out that Israel is in need of a "strong and sustainable right-wing government."

The voter turnout totaled 67.2 percent, which is down 4.3 percent compared to the previous round of elections. The figure is reportedly the lowest since 2009 when 64.7 percent of the eligible electorate voted.

Along with that, national media reported that some 450,000 ballots have yet to be counted, and the tally is expected to continue through Friday.

The country's president, Reuven Rivlin, whose part of the powers is of symbolic character, will take the political stage once the election committee announces the final outcome of the poll. The committee is expected to show the results to the president on March 31 as the law says � eight days right after the ballot day � and then a period of consultations will come.

Throughout the week, the president will hold talks with members of the parties elected into the Knesset to choose a lawmaker who will be tasked to form a new government. In general, a leader of the parliamentary faction, which obtains the highest number of seats, takes that privilege, but, according to the law, Rivlin can entrust this mission to any Knesset legislator, who has the best chance for this task.

Under Israel's legislation, 28 days are allotted to create a coalition, and, if necessary, this period can be extended by two extra weeks. If the chosen person fails the mission, the president can pick another candidate to try. The latter will get only 28 days with no additional term.

If there is still no success, the Knesset members can nominate another candidate from their ranks, or the country will go to a fresh series of elections. As for Israel, they will be the fifth in a row.