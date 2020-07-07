REVIEW - Macron Tries to Change Fortunes With New French Government

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Alexis Kohler, the chief of staff to French President Emmanuel Macron, on Monday unveiled the country's new government, headed by little known Jean Castex, in what could be considered a new chapter of Macron's presidency as the country continues to emerge from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Last week, Macron named Castex as the replacement of long-time Prime Minister Edouard Philippe who has won the mayor's office of the port city of Le Havre during recent municipal elections, which did not go too well for Macron's La Republique En Marche party.

The change of government is taking place as a court launches an inquiry into the Philippe government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, viewed by many as quite lacking, which makes a plausible reason for making some cabinet changes. Another rationale is said to be Philippe's popularity which has managed to eclipse Macron's, making him a potential political rival. In that regard, Philippe's replacement is not expected to present a similar problem.

The first important change, the persona of Jean Castex: a former mayor of the Prades commune, chosen by Emmanuel Macron to serve as a more reassuring and traditional figure. He is there for the "reinvention" wanted by Macron.

"I am not there to seek the light, I am here to seek results," Castex told evening on TF1 channel on Saturday.

Bruno Le Maire remains in the economy and finance minister's chair, while also getting the budget. He and Castex could potentially form a strong duo in order to face a looming economic crisis. Le Maire is one of the defectors from Les Republicains (LR), the party of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, along with Gerald Darmanin, a former minister of action and public accounts, who now becomes the interior minister, replacing much-criticized Christophe Castaner.

The biggest surprise is the office of the justice minister taken by Eric Dupond-Moretti.

This famous lawyer has been very critical of the justice system and has filed a complaint against the state, more precisely against the financial prosecutor. There certainly will be clashes between the minister and the judicial system.

The criticized and even ridiculed government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye has been replaced by Gabriel Attal.

Jean-Michel Blanquer remains at the Ministry of education same as Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and Olivier Veran at the Health Ministry,

In essence, this is a government in which several companions of president Macron are absent, while some center-right ministers are in power.

PRIORITIES OF NEW PRIME MINISTER

On Sunday, just after dinner with Macron, the freshly appointed prime minister visited a police station at the La Courneuve commune in the Seine-Saint-Denis region, north of Paris, demonstrating that he intends to be tougher than his predecessor on crime and to stop violent demonstrations that rocked France same as other countries in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Nevertheless, his absolute priority will be the economy, including the social aspects linked to the expected high unemployment, as well as health reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic. Castex is also expected to have a second look at the new pension scheme presented by Macron, which remains unpopular among the population.

Meanwhile, the opposition is considering this government reshuffle as cosmetic and intended to re-establish the president's leadership two years away from the presidential election in 2022 with LR Secretary General Aurelien Pradie likening it to the Titanic.

At the same time, this may reflect nervousness as many LR prominent members have flocked to the president's side, meaning that Macron's situation is not as bad as it appears to some.