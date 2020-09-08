(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The prospect that a decisive number of mailed ballots could be rejected during the 2020 election, as suggested in a new study, may have tempered the Biden campaign's enthusiasm over halting President Donald Trump's rise in the polls.

According to an average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP) as of Sunday evening, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead nationally has grown by nearly a point to 7.1 percent in the past week. This reversed the slight bounce in the polls Trump saw in the wake of the Republican National Convention (August 24-27).

However, the national polls serve as only a general barometer of the race because the Electoral College format requires candidates to win states, not popular vote. A candidate must win at least 270 of 538 electoral votes apportioned among 50 states (all but 2 states award electoral votes via a winner-take-all format). For example, in 2016 Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2 percent yet lost the election by 74 electoral votes (306-232).

Biden leads in eight of the top 10 largest battleground states, the sum of which account for nearly 35% of electoral votes. In half of those states Biden's lead, however, is within a typical margin-of-error range including Florida (+1.8 percent), Ohio (+2.3), Michigan (+2.6), and North Carolina (+0.6), according to the RCP averages.

Biden has increased his lead in Arizona by 2.8 percent to 5.0% and in Wisconsin from 3.5 to 5.0 percent over the course of the past week. Biden's leads in Pennsylvania (+4.2) and Minnesota (+3.7) have remained steady, the RCP averages show.

The only good news for Trump is that he has cut the former vice president's edge in Florida by nearly half from the 3.5 percent lead Biden held on August 31. Meanwhile, Trump's lead in Texas dropped a half point to 3.5%.

In a surprising development, a September 4 Quinnipiac Poll revealed that Trump took a 45-43 percent lead among likely Hispanic voters in the state of Florida. The previous poll in July showed Biden leading among that demographic by 7 points. Overall, Biden's lead shrunk from 11 to 3 points in Florida during the same period, according to Quinnipiac.

To put the overall battleground situation in perspective, consider that Trump won nine of these top 10 states in the 2016 election. Based on the current poll numbers on RCP, if the election were called today Biden would defeat Trump in a 352-186 Electoral College landslide.

The pandemic has cast doubt over Biden's lead, however, considering that the voter sentiment expressed in polls may not be reflected in the final vote count. There is a high expectation of a surge in mail-in ballots that could be problematic due to postal disruptions and the reality that thousands of absentee ballots are rejected in every election.

On Sunday, AP released results of an analysis of mail-in ballot rejections in previous elections, which painted a gloomy picture for the Democratic Party.

If ballots are rejected at the same rate as this year's primaries, "up to three times as many voters in November could be disenfranchised in key battleground states when compared to the last presidential election," the report said.

In early August, NPR reported that 318,728 mailed ballots were rejected in the 2016 general election but more than 500,000 were rejected in the 2020 Democratic primaries.

Wisconsin had a 1.8% absentee ballot rejection rate in this year's Democratic Primary, representing about 23,000 votes - about the same number that Trump won the state by in 2016.

Late arrival and signature issues are among the top reasons why mail-in ballots are rejected. Experts have stressed that voters must be extra diligent when filling out and submitting mail-in ballots.

"There could be a lot of people who are voting this way for the first time, and they tend to make the errors that lead to lost votes," Brennan Center for Justice elections expert Larry Norden told AP.

Officials say to allow seven days for a ballot to reach an election office. However, many Democrats are urging people to submit them right away due to recent cuts in postal agency funding.

Polls have indicated that a larger percentage of Democrats will use the mail-in ballot option, which is why Trump has repeatedly claimed that the process could lead to voter fraud.