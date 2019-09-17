UrduPoint.com
REVIEW - Moscow's Pushkin Museum Premiers Exhibition of Artwork by Jacob Jordaens on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Moscow's Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts will open a new exhibition on Tuesday dedicated to Jacob Jordaens, a prominent Flemish painter of the 17th century, making it the first time when all Jordaens art pieces owned by Russian museums will be on display under the same roof.

The exhibition titled "Russian Jordaens. Paintings and Drawings by Jacob Jordaens from Russian Collections," features 18 paintings and 31 drawings reflecting various periods and themes of the painter's artistic journey. The artworks were brought from the State Hermitage Museum, the Perm State Art Gallery, the Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum, while the Pushkin Museum's  pieces are also on display.

Jacob or Jacques Jordaens is considered to be one of the most prominent painters of the Flemish Baroque tradition alongside Peter Paul Rubens and Anthony van Dyck. He was born in 1593 in Antwerp, where he spent most of his life and passed away in 1678. Jordaens is known for religious, mythological and allegorical themes in his art. But regardless of subject matter, the bright central colors, burlesque elements and subtle irony are the most eminent traits of his oeuvre.

Most of Jordaens art works owned by Russia were acquired in the second half of the 18th century. Catherine the Great set a trend for the Flemish painter among the Russian aristocracy after buying a few of his paintings, including "The Lamentation." The empress donated this work of art to the Alexander Nevsky Lavra in St. Petersburg, where the masterpiece is permanently held to this day, but temporarily was brought to Moscow for the exhibition.

The "Meleager and Atalanta" painting from the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts takes the central stage at the exposition. The art piece was previously deemed to be a replica, but has been recently proved authentic following a restoration, during which Jordaens signature was uncovered.

Even though the exhibition is relatively tiny and occupies only two halls of the museum's main building, it is succinct in nature and may prove to be an inspiring experience for the audiences. The exhibition will run through November 30, 2019.

