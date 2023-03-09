UrduPoint.com

Review Of Louisville Police Dept. Finds Widespread Unlawful Behavior - US Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Review of Louisville Police Dept. Finds Widespread Unlawful Behavior - US Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional behavior, including excessive use of force and invalid warrants to conduct searches as well as discriminate against Blacks, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.

"The Justice Department has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that Louisville Metro and LMPD engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the constitutional rights of the residents of Louisville - including by using excessive force, unlawfully discriminating against Black people, conducting searches based on invalid warrants, and violating the rights of those engaged in protected speech critical of policing," Garland said.

Garland emphasized that such practices erode the community trust necessary for effective policing and are an affront to the vast majority of officers and the residents of Louisville.

The Justice Department will work closely with Louisville officials and the LMPD to negotiate a consent decree and implement robust reforms to protect the safety and civil rights of the city's residents, Garland also said.

The city has reached an agreement in principle to settle the constitutional violations found by Federal investigators, Garland added.

The investigation began in April 2021 after the LMPD police raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. The Justice Department charged four Louisville officers for their involvement in Taylor's death.

Related Topics

Police Metro Louisville March April 2020 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for popu ..

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at ..

21 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic deleg ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic delegation

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

21 minutes ago
 Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by A ..

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Pol ..

25 minutes ago
 11-member foreign service academy delegation calls ..

11-member foreign service academy delegation calls on governor Punjab

25 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman regrets a ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman regrets ad-hocism in public sector univ ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.