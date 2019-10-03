Review of the OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage and Family Institution

A meeting of the Open-ended Group of Inter-Governmental Experts to review the draft OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage and Family Institution took place at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah on October 1, 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) A meeting of the Open-ended Group of Inter-Governmental Experts to review the draft OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage and Family Institution took place at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah on October 1, 2019.

The meeting convened in implementation of the resolution of the First Session of the Ministerial Conference on Marriage and Family Institution and Preservation of its Values in the OIC Member States.

The said resolution stipulated developing the OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage and Family Institution and Preserving its Values in the Muslim World. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting the First Session of the Ministerial Conference in 2017.

He also thanked the Saudi government for its efforts to follow up on the implementation of its resolutions and for the attention and support accorded by Saudi Arabia, the Headquarters State, to the OIC.

In his speech delivered by Amb.

Samir Bakr, the Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al-Quds, Al-Othaimeen indicated the meeting would discuss and enrich the OIC draft OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage and Family Institution before the submission thereof to the Senior Officials' Meeting of the Ministerial Conference of Social Development scheduled in Turkey next November for review and then adoption by the Ministerial Conference.

Al-Othaimeen highlighted the challenges facing up the marriage and family institution in many OIC Member States, especially the high divorce rate, worsening unemployment and poverty, domestic violence, displacement due to wars and unrest, destabilization of the family concept and foundations, and the impact of the media and globalization.

The two-day meeting discussed the draft OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage and Family Institution submitted by the OIC General Secretariat, the Islamic Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ISESCO), the Center for Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) and the International Islamic University Malaysia.