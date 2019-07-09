REVIEW - OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Adopts Final Declaration With Anti-Russian Resolutions

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) has adopted a final declaration, which includes a number of anti-Russia resolutions, including the ones dealing with Crimea, Abkhazia and South Ossetia as well as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and Nord Stream 2.

The OSCE PA summer session was held from July 4-8.

At the start of the session, the Russian delegation asked the assembly to withdraw the draft anti-Russian resolutions submitted by the Ukrainian and Georgian delegations. However, the assembly decided to keep these issues on the agenda.

Ukrainian lawmaker Artur Herasymov is the author of the resolution condemning Russia's "militarization" of Crimea. The resolution calls on member states to recognize that "the ongoing temporary occupation and attempted annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and the illegal mounting military presence of the Russian Federation in Crimea and territorial waters of Ukraine represent the most serious threats to security and stability in the OSCE area."

Crimea reunited with Russia in March 2014 following a referendum during which over 96 percent of the peninsula's residents who took part in the vote backed the reunification with Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it "temporarily occupied." Russia has repeatedly stressed that the referendum had been held in full compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's territorial issue is "closed forever."

Georgian lawmaker Sophie Katsarava is the author of a resolution on Abkhazia and South Ossetia. This resolution condemns Russia's actions in Abkhazia and South Ossetia and calls on Moscow to reverse its "illegal" decision to recognize the independence of these breakaway Georgian regions.

In August 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital, Tskhinvali. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom are Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on August 26, 2008. Russia has repeatedly stated that the recognition of two former Georgian autonomous republics reflects the existing realities and cannot be reconsidered.

The OSCE PA declaration also includes a resolution on Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream oil pipeline projects and "their potential to be used for the political or economic coercion of supply-dependent participating States."

The author of the "Energy Security in the OSCE Area" resolution is a lawmaker from Lithuania, Ruta Milyute, while an amendment about energy projects was made by US lawmakers.

Russian upper house lawmaker Alexey Pushkov earlier called the OSCE PA resolution against Nord Stream 2 an attempt to exert pressure on Germany, Austria and other countries interested in implementing the project, noting that its value would be negligible.

In addition, the declaration includes a resolution, which urges the United States and Russia to resolve disputes related to the INF Treaty through negotiations. The resolution shifted responsibility for suspending the treaty on Moscow. This resolution also calls for the cessation of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, the complete withdrawal of heavy-caliber weapons by both sides, an immediate end to the use of landmines and greater investment in demining efforts.

The amendments of the Russian delegation, which were supposed to tone down the anti-Russian sentiment, were rejected.

Earlier this year, Washington announced its unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty, accusing Russia of violating the accord. Moscow denies these allegations. On February 2, Putin said that Russia would withdraw from the INF treaty and also suspend participation in it in a mirror response to the United States' move. Putin noted that Russia should not and would not be drawn into the arms race that was costly for Moscow.

The West will constantly blame Russia for all troubles, including the suspension of the INF Treaty, so Moscow just needs to do what it considers right, Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Kiev and a number of Western countries believe that Russia is interfering with Ukraine's affairs and is involved in the conflict in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Russia denies this and calls such accusations unacceptable. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is neither a party to the conflict in Ukraine nor involved in supporting the militia or sending troops to Donbas, stressing that Russia wanted its neighbor to overcome its political and economic crises.

The Russian resolution on the fight against neo-Nazism was not included in the declaration. The document proposed to condemn neo-Nazism and to encourage states to counter the glorification of the Nazi movement.

According to the head of the Russian delegation, Pyotr Tolstoy, the assembly actually endorses the revival and glorification of Nazism in several countries by such a decision.

During the discussion of the declaration, there were proposals to delete the paragraph on "de-occupation of Crimea" from the text or to change the wording. The Swiss delegation was in favor of adopting this paragraph in another wording, which was proposed by them and France earlier.

A representative of the Swiss delegation said that Switzerland had asked to exclude the last part of the paragraph, which referred to agreements that were not implemented by Russia. Switzerland stressed that was an unfair wording and that the last part of the paragraph did not correspond to the facts, as all parties violate Minsk agreements.

The Ukrainian delegation dubbed it a manipulation.

As a result of the voting, the original wording of the text was retained. Putin previously stated that it was impossible to demand that Russia fulfilled the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, in particular, the part that did not apply to Moscow.

During the discussion of the declaration, the Russian delegation tried to challenge the results of the vote.

"We see that there is no majority in the hall, we do not have a quorum. Confirm that. We can re-vote, but this needs to be clarified," Nikolay Ryzhak, a member of the Russian delegation, said.

OSCE PA President George Tsereteli assured that the Russian delegation would be provided with the relevant statistical information, but, according to his information, there was a quorum in the hall.

The Russian delegation raised the question of the absence, in its opinion, of a quorum several times, but voting continued.

Tolstoy had previously told reporters that the Russian delegation would not vote for the final declaration if the anti-Russian resolutions were supported. However, the final declaration was adopted at a plenary meeting of the OSCE PA by a majority vote.