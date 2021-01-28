REVIEW - Role of African Union in Spotlight as Bloc Prepares for Summit

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The role of the African Union (AU) has come under the spotlight as the fast-growing continent's mother body prepares to host its 34th summit.

It is scheduled to take place from February 6-7 under the theme: "Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want."

In the run-up to the annual event, South African think tank Institute for Security Studies hosted a virtual dialogue in the capital of Pretoria.

The well-being of the continent and its inhabitants became an area of mutual concern among the speakers and the participants. Launched in 2002, the African Union has 55 member states and a number of them still struggle with poverty.

LEADERSHIP, NEEDS OF ORDINARY AFRICANS

Speaking at the online discussion, Hanna Tetteh, special representative of the UN secretary general and head of the UN office to the AU, noted that the continental bloc has yet to unlock its potential.

"We need to work on implementation of the policies we have put forth as the African Union and member states. Political leaders are still not taking decisions or serving the people. Reform of the AU is yet to be implemented. We need to move to the next level and engage other member states and role players," she said.

The ultimate focus of the reform, she went on, is Africans who should "have a voice and reap the benefits" from AU activities.

Many Africans, however, view the AU as a toothless body. They say the AU leadership is seen by many as a club of dictators. The young generation has voiced concern over its inaction in crises besetting the continent.

The chairperson of the AU Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, Dr. Solomon Dersso, holds a different view.

"Yes the AU has challenges and it has different dimensions and entities. Regional governance is greatly influenced by international actors and politics between member states and within Africa has cohesion and consensus difficulties and without these two we may be pitching the continent for failure," he said during the debate.

Another aspect is lack of resources that renders the bloc's institutions underpowered to develop the continent's potential.

"What kind of power and authority do we have and do we have the needed resources at our disposal. The second question would be about leadership. What kind of leaders do we have at the helm? We need to ask ourselves one question, what are the major decisions we should be making as the AU, because it seems like the AU is no longer making its own decisions," Dr. Dersso continued.

The commissioner also noted tensions brewing between intergovernmental and supranational powers, saying the swing is now more toward intergovernmental. He also echoed that AU decisions are no longer followed through by member states.

Another speaker, Thomas Kwasi Tieku, a professor of King's University College at Canada's Western University, has blamed some member states, state actors and external forces for sabotaging the AU a unique organization that covers the whole continent.

"African actors have a prominent role to play in African affairs, we need to mobilize more. At continental level, the AU's ability as a convening power has to bring Africans together. The AU is the whole continent. It has a convening power but we can't make use of it as those who lead it. It's high time we tell the rest of Africa and World that the AU has something unique to offer," Tieku argued.

The organization, in turn, should work to reform itself, as "the quality of your bureaucracy impacts your quality of life and the AU must take charge," the professor added.

TOOTHLESS BLOC IN CRISIS-PRONE REGION?

There has recently been a talk about trimming the AU. This suggestion has been received with hostility. Most participants in the virtual discussion also rejected it, but some said the AU must also be given the proper amount of work.

The organization has been blamed for keeping mum about events unfolding in the Central African Republic, where hostilities resumed between government forces and rebel groups that seek to overturn December presidential election results.

It has also received criticism for failing to quell the conflict without borders in the Sahel region. It has been questioned about its role in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region which has been held by Islamic insurgents.

Concerns have also been raised about its stance on the authoritarian regimes in east Africa's Tanzania and Uganda where internet services are cut off whenever there are national elections and the hoarding of power by the leaders.

In addition, the AU was lambasted for not showing leadership amid the war between Ethiopia and its restive Tigray region. It has also been urged to take more active lead on the Grand Renaissance dam debacle between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. The debate's participants said it must be held liable for allowing the US to meddle in African affairs.

BALANCING BETWEEN FOREIGN ACTORS

Being the region of growing interest for both the West and global powers like China, India and Russia, Africa is also facing a challenge of balancing between these conflicting interests.

"Partnerships between the AU and funders do not mean that the latter have to determine Africa's decision making. We should fund the AU. This so that donors [do] not determine our decision making," professor Tieku warned.

He also emphasized the need to maintain relations between the AU and its citizens. He said the AU must be included as a curriculum in schools and institutions of higher learning. The professor also took a jab at some member states for not allowing the AU to perform its tasks.

"The AU started well and then it was captured by states with failed mentalities. We need to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the AU and give it enough autonomy," he argued.

Meanwhile, the executive director of South African think tank Institute for Global Dialogue, Philani Mthembu, noted that the AU should focus more on implementing its decisions.

"Africa has to drive norms. What does the African Union Charter say? We have to bridge the gap between implementation and norm setting. We need to debunk the West's way of doing things," he said.

Mthembu went on to commend Africa's well-coordinated effort in fighting COVID-19 as an example of effective cooperation.

"We need to enhance African agency and we are well coordinating as African states why can't we do it as the AU. Geopolitics is affecting Africa. Africa has provided valuable lessons to the rest of the world in fighting coronavirus, through coordination and multilateralism. It is within our benefit to coordinate issues of interest in international relations, many countries are courting Africa, and so what's needed is for us to use external relations to benefit Africa," the expert said.

Mthembu says he is encouraged by the African Continental Free Trade Area, which was launched on January 1. It is not enough though, the expert believes, as there is also need to improve Africa's infrastructure and address the issue of illicit financial flows and capital outflow.

"We must get funding to fund pan African institutions. Africa needs higher levels of Foreign Direct Investment which is certainly doing a better job at increasing Africa's role in the world. We need to have a better understanding of what we mean by non intervention from an African perspective and we should have certain agreements among ourselves, by Africans for Africans," he added.

Another aspect is the need to live up to the AU charter provisions on governance and human rights.

"If we do not live up to this then there is a problem. We will hold each other accountable for our agreements if Africa is not united," Mthembu stated.