REVIEW - Russia Holds Memorial Service for Submersible Fire Victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A memorial service for 14 officers killed in fire on board a deep-water research submersible on July 1 was held at the Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Kronshtadt on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The tragedy, which has already been described by President Vladimir Putin as a "great loss," happened on Monday, when a fire broke out on board the research submarine in Russian territorial waters. The vessel was conducting sea floor surveys in the interests of the Russian Navy.

According to the Defense Ministry, a civilian industry representative was evacuated first from the fire-hit compartment, then the sailors sealed it off so that inferno would not spread throughout the vessel and fought to keep the submersible afloat.

Seven Captains 1st Rank, including two holders of the title of Hero of Russia, three Captains 2nd Rank, two Captains 3rd Rank, a Captain-Lieutenant and a Lieutenant-Colonel of the medical service died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The ministry said that the submariners had acted heroically, having "saved their comrades and the deep-water vessel at the cost of their own lives."

The memorial service for the submersible fire victims was attended by military clergy of the Russian Orthodox Church from all over the country, who gathered in Kronshtadt on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the restoration of the institute of military clergy, as well as sailors of the Kronshtadt military garrison.

The soldiers holding candles lined up near the altar.

"We pray for those who died and the health of those who lost their loved ones ... We share their suffering, sorrow and ask them to be brave and strong," Metropolitan Varsonofy of St. Petersburg and Ladoga said before the service.

SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES, STATE HONOURS

At the meeting with Putin earlier on Thursday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who returned from the Severomorsk naval base where he chaired a meeting of the commission tasked with finding causes of the tragedy, said that fire in battery compartment had been the main reason behind the incident.

He added that the nuclear reactor on board the submersible was fully functional.

The minister also announced that the families of the deceased officers with minors would receive officers' allowance until the children reached the age of majority.

Putin, in turn, also tasked Shoigu with awarding the crew of the submersible with state honors.

According to the ministry, the deceased officers were high-class military experts conducting important surveys of the Earth's hydrosphere. They also took part in a number of difficult underwater expeditions to explore the Arctic, which involved submarine dives to extreme depths.

The type of the vessel, which has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base in the north of Russia, the exact site and the type of the submarine have not been disclosed, with the information classified as state secret.

CONDOLENCES FROM ACROSS THE WORLD

Soon after the news about the tragedy broke out on Tuesday, condolences started coming from across the world.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, was among the first to express condolences on Tuesday, saying that the DPR "shares the pain from the loss and sorrow of the families and loved ones of the victims.

The Delegation of the European Union to Russia posted its condolences to the loved ones of the victims on Twitter.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini also took to the social network to "express the deepest support, sympathy and solidarity to President Putin and all the families of the 14 sailors killed in fire on board a Russian submarine."

According to Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti, Pope Francis was also informed about the tragedy and expressed "his sorrow and solidarity to the families of the victims and all those affected by the tragedy."

The US Embassy in Russia was also among those offering condolences.

"The US Embassy in Russia offers its deep condolences to the families and friends of the submariners who died yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at these trying times," the embassy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The same day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased officers, the government and the Russian people.

Addressing the parliament on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May mentioned the tragedy and expressed her sympathy.

"I am sure that the whole House will want to extend condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. This was aboard a Russian nuclear submersible, but losing one's life under the sea is something I am sure we can all express our condolences for," she said.

The Venezuelan government has also sent words of support to Russia.

"The government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela send their most sincere condolences and words of fraternal solidarity to the relatives of the 14 deceased officers and pray for the eternal rest of their souls," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a Thursday statement.

The ministry reaffirmed its "desire for peace and tranquility for the people of Russia."